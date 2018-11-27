Peach State Federal Credit Union executive Ronnie White (left) gives Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson a donation to the Al Millard Memorial Stocking Full of Love.
Latest e-Edition
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Employees injured at Goo Goo Car Wash on North Broad Street
- Rome man dies of gunshot wounds during reported home invasion
- Small earthquake hits Plainville
- Floyd County Jail report for Saturday November 24 - 8 a.m.
- Broad Street smoking ban on the move
- Carroll County man charged with burglary and assault
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 8 a.m.
- Report: Man told police “he was shooting at the devil”
- Parade to kick off Christmas season
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, Nov. 26, 8 p.m.