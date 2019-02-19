Paws w Cause Kiwanis

Fort Oglethorpe Kiwanis Club program chair Britt Schaffeld introduced Julie Vandergriff and her special guest Grayson, a nine-week-old Labrador puppy who is in training to be a service dog. Vandergriff spoke of the Wayland, Mich.-based “Paws With A Cause” program that trains service dogs, her involvement and the rigorous training that the dogs undergo to become a service dog. She pointed out that a service dog with its vest on is working and that we should not approach or pet the dog. Shown: Dr. Britt Schaffeld, Julie Vandergriff, and club president Dan Nichols holding Grayson.

