On Nov. 7 Ringgold Elementary welcomed business and community partners to school for their fall Business in Education collaborative meeting.
Fifth-graders and talented members of the Ringgold Singers began the meeting by leading the Pledge of Allegiance, singing the national anthem, introducing themselves, and performing the RingGOLD Way cheer.
Principal, Kim Erwin then explained more about the RingGOLD Way, which is a positive behavior incentives and supports approach that RES staff and students are implementing this school year.
Additionally, members were asked to visit one of the 20-plus clubs RES students are enjoying once per month on the final Monday of each month.
Additional information was shared, a homemade breakfast was enjoyed, and members brainstormed ideas for the school year ahead.
RES extends sincere gratitude for their faithful partners and welcomes their new ones.