Parents of a 5-year-old Rossville Elementary student were arrested after the child took marijuana to the school in a backpack.
Thomas Richardson III, 32, and Carrie Richardson, 29, are both charged with possession of Schedule I THC oil and THC edibles, possession of marijuana and cruelty to children 1st degree. They reside at 207 Ivy St., Rossville.
According to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force's Facebook page:
On Thursday, Jan. 16, Drug Task Force Commander DeWayne Brown received information from a Walker County Sheriff Office school resource deputy that a 5-year-old had brought marijuana to Rossville Elementary and had given it to a school official. It was determined that the juvenile had brought marijuana and a THC oil in a vape pen to school.
Agents conducted an investigation at the child's residence where agents located THC oil and THC edibles packaged for resale, along with an amount of marijuana.
The Department of Family and Children’s Services was called to the scene, and that agency's case is ongoing.