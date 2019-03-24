It's Spring, and for many of us, that means time for Spring Cleaning. For most of us, the biggest challenge of Spring cleaning is the piles of clutter that have accumulated over the winter or even over the entire year -- or longer.
Included in the homeless clutter that most us struggle with daily is what I call IPODs — Important Piles of Decisions. These IPODS are in strategic places throughout your home where you chronically dump your indecision. They are piles of miscellaneous items that you didn’t want to put away either because there was no “away” or because you were tired or just didn’t want to deal with them at the time. Piles are very personal and we don’t like to talk about them, but they need to be cured if we are to enjoy a peaceful home.
There are two categories of piles: good piles and bad piles. A bad pile is more than six inches of miscellaneous stuff to include coupons, deposit slips, immediate attention mail, credit card receipts, junk mail, old magazines, notes from a recent seminar, greeting cards, maps, old grocery lists you made (and forgot to take to the store), bills, devotional cards, memos, and more junk mail — the stuff of IPODs.
A good pile is any pile of “like” stuff; such as a stack of old magazines, a collection of bank deposits, just junk mail, etc. It takes approximately five minutes per inch to take care of a bad pile of papers, but it only takes a minute or two to deal with a pile of like items.
Much of our clutter is made up of IPODs. What is it about us that we can so easily get into the habit of putting off decisions about what to do with something we have in our hand right now? I think it’s that we get so busy and are optimistic we’ll have time on another day. But another day just adds another couple of inches to our piles.
Chances are if you have many IPODs, you’ve got closets, cupboards, and drawers packed with miscellaneous stuff too. Bad piles are symptoms of constipation. In the worst case scenario, the garage can be an IPOD too! “Oh, I don’t know Hon, just put it in the garage.” Unfortunately, that sentence has created an epidemic of homeless cars. You can find cars parked in the driveways all across America. A car parked in the driveway at the end of the day means only one thing—the garage is an IPOD.
Typically, you can find IPODs on the dining room table, the kitchen counter by the phone, the chair in the master suite, the coffee table in the living room, and the passenger seat of the car. If IPODs are left unattended, they heat up and turn into bigger IPODs. When the IPOD is taking up needed space—say, so you can eat, entertain unexpected company at the door, or drive someone somewhere—these IPODs are “temporarily” moved to still another location, and the indecisions are bagged or stashed out of site.
That’s how our closets, cupboards, and drawers get constipated. These stashed bags of uncertainty turn into archives and in time those archives grow to haunt us and cost us money! Fibber McGee’s closet can easily turn into Fibber McGee’s storage unit at around $100 a month. The cure is spending fifteen minutes every day de-cluttering.
If thirty minutes of decision making takes care of six inches, fifteen minutes will reduce an IPOD by three inches, and in a year’s time, just fifteen minutes a day will eliminate 91¼ feet of junk from your home.
Once you’ve eliminated an IPOD, it’s important to ensure that it won’t come back. Because it has been a convenient drop-off spot, in order to stop the habit you need to put some sort of decoration in that spot, like a vase of flowers, a candle, or a bowl of fruit.
It will probably take 21 days before you’ll stop wanting to put something down in the spot, but once you are out of the habit and have established the habit of putting things where they belong, you can actually leave that space with nothing there!
Dealing with clutter is all about making decisions to let go and finding homes for what you need and love. That takes energy — and sometimes courage, but it can really be fun, especially when you look at it as a way to establish peace.
When you spend 15 minutes every day de-cluttering, you will be letting go of noise, finding happy homes for noise, and creating peace. In one year, you will have spent 3.8 days as a human tranquilizer, Cupid, realtor, and caregiver. You will have become a saver of space, time, and energy, and an ambassador of your own peace.
