Award-winning theatre company Back Alley Productions invites you to its production of Joe DiPietro’s family dramedy “Over The River and Through The Woods.”
The show runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. from Nov. 9 through Nov. 18.
The show will be produced at the Historic Mars Theatre, located at 117 N. Chattanooga St., Lafayette, Georgia. Tickets can be purchased online at www.BAPshows.com or at the box office 30 minutes before showtime. Seating is first come first serve.
“Over the River and Through the Woods” is told from the perspective of Nick, a single Italian-American fellah from New Jersey. Nick’s parents have retired to Florida, leaving him to care for both sets of grandparents, whom he visits every Sunday. That is, until he’s offered a dream job as a big-time marketing executive. The catch? It's a few thousand miles away in Seattle. The opportunity doesn't sit so well with the grandparents. Thus begins a series of schemes to keep Nick around for good.
“I’ve been a huge fan of DiPietro for several years,” Kaylee Smith ex-plains. “I think it’s because his story is so accessible to anyone with a big, loud, crazy, fun family. There are so many moments where you can’t stop laughing. And other moments of tenderness and heartbreak that also come with close-knit family life. It’s especially impactful for my generation. Many of us are like Nick: we prioritize work over family, passions over people, and we need a reminder that jobs and projects come and go. The same can’t be said about people. When they’re gone they’re gone for good.”
The grandparents aren’t about to lose Nick over a job in Seattle. So Frank, Aida, Nunzio, and Emma set out to do their level best to stop Nick from leaving. This includes bringing to dinner the lovely — and very, very single — Caitlin O'Hare. A little reason to stay can't hurt, right?
“The grandparents mischievousness is the thrust of the show,” Smith explains. “They have a better understanding of how to have fun and be content with life. They don’t take it so seriously. Whereas Nick, young and vital and full of life, is all work and no play. We choose this show for this time because it’s a perfect reminder of values, in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. November is busy. It’s fast=paced. It’s tense. There’s shopping, and elections, and travel, and family tension. DiPietro reminds us that we ought to stop, slow down and spend some real quality time with the people who may not be here next year.”
Smith adds that anyone can find something in this show, old and young alike.
“I’m so proud of this cast,” Smith adds. “Some of our cast members have even performed the show before. They came back for the same rea-son I directed this show: it’s one of our favorites. There’s so much pas-sion in this cast that, despite our different backgrounds, we all feel like a real family. One that will provide you with laugh-till-you-hurt moments, a few tears, and some important reminders into the value of family in a fast-paced modern world of demands, deadlines and dreams of success. It’s our way of saying Happy Thanksgiving, remember to stop and spend some time with your loved ones.”
Tickets are on sale now at bapshows.com.