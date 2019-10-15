Veterans Day is Nov. 11 and the tradition in Catoosa County is to put up crosses and flags to honor deceased veterans from our county. Each cross has a veteran's name and branch of service.
This fall volunteers will be raising more than 1,730 crosses and flags on full-size poles.
If you would like to help with this patriotic observance, volunteers will meet at the Flag Building on Monday, Nov. 4, at 9 a.m. on Mountain Street (directly behind Ringgold First Baptist Church). The flags will stay up for two weeks and volunteers will again be needed to take them down on Monday, Nov. 18, at 9 a.m.
Also, on Monday, Nov. 11, bugler Steve Price will present a TAPS memorial ceremony at 6 p.m. in front of the Ringgold City Hall. The public is invited to attend.
If you have questions, call Ringgold City Hall (706-935-3061) and you will be given the name and phone number of a volunteer who can provide more information.
Pete Pedigo, volunteer