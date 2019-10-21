DEAR EDITOR:
I am writing this in support of our current Walker County School Superintendent, Mr. Damon Raines. Mr. Raines began his career in the Walker County School System in 2012. This school system had approximately 8,500 students. Under Mr. Raines leadership there have been several programs implemented, which have increased and improved the student involvement and achievements.
Mr. Raines’ belief and vision for this school system is for all students to believe in college and career readiness upon graduation. If I were to try to list all the programs that he is involved in and have helped implement, it would take up several pages; however, if you are interested, they are available at the Walker County school board office, which anyone should be happy to share with you.
Mr. Raines is a man of faith, integrity and exceptional character. He is a mentor to all his administrative staff and colleagues. Mr. Raines creates an atmosphere of success with his students and staff alike. His communication skills and professionalism are superb. He participates in as many local activities as his schedule allows. He visits schools on a daily basis, and his students know him by name and recognize him when he is out and about the county.
Mr. Raines has, on special events that the schools have, dressed as fictional characters and made surprise visits to the schools. He attends some school daily, when in town, athletic events and any recreation league games if invited.
He is very involved in our county and has a personal interest in the students. Mr. Raines personally sends cards to students for their achievements, birthdays, illnesses and deaths and makes hospital visits. Mr. Raines contacts the family and makes a great effort to attend the service if he is in town. He gives up a lot of his time with his family and misses out on a lot of special occasions with his family to see to the students needs.
Mr. Raines' strong leadership is very impressive. He is a man of his word and a true servant-leader. Mr. Raines works countless hours to ensure that the mission of “READY for COLLEGE, READY for WORK and READY for LIFE” is lived and breathed into our educational community. He adds such a personal touch to this community and school system.
Mr. Raines is a very active volunteer in a numerous amount of different programs and organizations in Walker County. He also serves on several boards, which allows him to have the best community involvement possible. As before, if you are interested in any of these programs and boards that he is in, just contact the Walker County school board.
I have lived in this county for a little over 40 years and have been involved in some of the different schools. I have seen my children, my grandchildren and my nieces and nephews attend school in Walker County. I can truthfully say Mr. Raines is the best leader we have had during my time. We need to keep this gentleman as a leader for our young people. Let's pray that he will continue his career here, and give him our support.
Sarah Craig
Rock Spring, Ga.