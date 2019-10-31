DEAR EDITOR:
Everyday there are people in our lives that bring a smile to our faces and give us joy. I just recently found out that I am one of these people. I was honored by the Walker County School Board after they received an anonymous letter of appreciation for my ability to inspire and make people happy.
As a Walker County Board of Education Maintenance Department employee, I go out every day into our community and visit with a lot of people. And while I’ve learned that I bring happiness to their lives, I want to let them know that I also receive happiness from these visits.
I would like to let the anonymous letter writer know that their recognition of me really touched me, and I will continue to try and make people happy. Thank you.
Robert H. McFarland
Chickamauga, Ga.