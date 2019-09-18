The LaFayette Rotary Club would like to thank everyone who contributed to the Bahamas Relief Fund Drive. Donations received totaled $1,175.00.
Club president Julie Carter says, “Rotarians are committed to taking action in our community. The Rotary Club is very proud of the citizens of the LaFayette area for being so generous to help others in need in our larger global community. The donations have been forwarded to The Rotary Foundation who will see that they are used to help the resilient people of the Bahamas rebuild their lives."