Dear editor:
I am seeking contact with anyone in your reading audience that might have had ancestors serve with this a local Confederate company (“LaFayette Volunteers,” Company G, 9th Georgia Infantry, 1861-1865), the first to be raised in Walker County for the war effort.
Though most of its recruits were residents of Walker County, Catoosa County was represented in its ranks as well. Copies of identified soldier photographs and war-time letters and reminiscences are especially sought, for possible use in my upcoming book.
I will be happy to pay for copies, and give proper credit and acknowledgment to those whose contributions are utilized in my upcoming book. Please contact me first before sending anything.
Gregory C. White, 3101 Mills Ridge Drive, Canton, GA 30114; gcw31ga@windstream.net