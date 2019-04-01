After writing you about the guy watching a movie on his smart watch, I recalled visiting the projection booth of the motion picture theater in my home town.
It was a small theater. I doubt there were 200 seats in the place. It seemed large, but everything is larger and better in your memory.
There were Saturday double-features, a film on date night, sharing a bag of popcorn.
The projection booth was behind and above the balcony. Poised at dusty glass windows were two huge projectors using arc-lamps for the bright light necessary to project images from 35mm film.
The light was made by a high current flowing from the tip of one carbon rod across an air gap to the tip of another rod. The light produced heat, which was a safety issue. Above the light box was a large steel pipe to vent gasses outside.
Nearby was a table holding scores of paperback books and a hubcap for an ashtray.
Once you've seen a film a dozen times, a book would be a welcomed distraction. There was a splicing block to repair a broken film.
It took a lot of film to show a movie. A 35mm film contained 16 frames per foot and ran at a rate of 24 frames per second. Simple division shows that one second ran through 1.5 feet of film. Multiplied by 60 seconds produces 90 feet of film, multiplied by 60 minutes produces just over a mile (5,400 feet) of film running through a projector in an hour.
Most movies were over an hour long, so a film running an hour and a half would require 8,100 feet of film or 1.5 miles. Add to this the previews of coming films and advertisements.
The standard 35mm motion picture reel was a thousand feet long or eight reels of that movie.
Eleven seconds before a reel ended a “cue dot,” lasting one sixth of a second, appeared in the corner of the screen to alert the projectionist, then another just a second prior to the end. That was when the second projector was started. It should have been seamless and often it was. Sometime it wasn't.
A supporting industry kept motion pictures theaters going.
At the end of a film's run in a theater someone collected the aluminum boxes of film and dropped off new ones, the next show. That took a warehouse and distribution system that operated without public notice.
The projectors and sound system required maintenance and someone cleaned the theater.
Today there are no “cue dots” or thousand-foot reels. Movies come to the theater in digital form on a hard disc or via satellite. I'm not aware of any theater, except perhaps an “art theater,” that employs 35mm film.
I'd like to walk through that old theater building again. None of the movie houses of my youth are active theaters. They are used for storage, some converted to other community uses. One has become a community theater.
I wonder if the seats are still in the building and if I could find my favorite seat on the left side.
Perhaps the owner would let me sit there for just a minute.
(“Gone With The Wind” was 221 minutes long. Go figure.)