On The Journey, Judy Bowman
One of the most jarring things Jesus ever said, at least in my opinion, is when He’s speaking in St. Luke’s gospel about the effects His ministry will have on families. He tells us, “They will be divided, father against son and son against father, mother against daughter and daughter against mother, mother-in-law against daughter-in-law and daughter-in-law against mother-in-law”(Luke 12:53). At first blush, this seems to go against everything we know about the Gospel. Doesn’t Jesus preach about love and peace and caring for one another? Aren’t we taught to give more than we’re asked for and to forgive seventy-times-seven? Isn’t love and forgiveness what Christ is all about?
Well, yes and no. Obviously it is God’s great love for us that sent His Son to live as one of us and to give Himself up for us as the perfect sacrifice. Living in Christ means living in His love and allowing His love to transform us. In that love we find forgiveness and mercy—and are called to be His hands and feet as we love and serve the people of God. Certainly God’s plan for our lives is a love story. And in human terms, that unfolding love story first begins within the context of our families. This is where we first know love and experience the care and peace that only the intimacy of family life can provide. Jesus chose to enter humanity in a family and was loved and nurtured by Our Lady and St. Joseph in the home they made for Him. So how can all we know about Christ and the Gospel make sense of this passage written for us by St. Luke?
One thing we learn is that there is an order, a hierarchy, of love. Our love of God must come first in all things, even in families. If we allow anything or anyone to come before Him, our lives are disordered. Jesus is illustrating the utterly transformative effect that following Him will have on our lives. He comes first in all things: before our jobs, before our friends, even before our families. Our commitment to Jesus MUST transform every area and aspect and moment of our lives. Being a Christian changes how we choose to make a living, whom we marry (and IF we marry), how we conduct ourselves in business, how we raise our children, how we spend our money, and how we contribute to the community in which we live. If we claim Him as Savior then He must be first in our lives. This is what Jesus means in St. Luke’s gospel. Jesus claims us entirely for His Sacred Heart.
That claim can and must radically change us. St. Paul calls us “new creations”(II Corinthians 5:17). That newness of life in Christ sets us apart from the world. We are in the world but not of the world(Romans 12:2). We don’t live like other people. We work and play differently. We have different goals and achieve them in different ways. If we’re just like everyone else, then we’re not doing it right. When Christ comes first in all things, it means everything else is ordered AFTER Him. And that can and does cause problems in some families. We know these problems well. We may have experienced them in our own families: choices made which conflict with faith, marriages unraveled by sin, children ravaged by divorce, and lives wounded through walking a path away from God. Love is a messy journey and we’re all struggling at it. We’re trying to find the way God wants us to be His beloved child. A trusted prayer in times like these is, “Lord, help me to be like Jesus.” Help me to love as Jesus loves, to forgive as Jesus forgives, to be humble and merciful as He is humility and mercy. I fail at this every day. A hundred times a day. St. Paul tells us how to love like Jesus. You know this scripture. “Love is patient. Love is kind. Love is not jealous or boastful or proud or rude. Love does not demand its own way. Love is not irritable and it keeps no record of when it has been wronged”(I Corinthians 13:4-7). These verses are about true love, sacrificial love: love that costs you something. The kind of love that families share, the kind of love that can see them through the most difficult of times. At the center of that kind of love is the humility of Jesus. Humility that gives without counting the cost, expecting no repayment. How much division in our families and our churches is a result of pride? Of keeping score and wanting to be right? Of putting our own wants and needs first? Probably most of it. Keeping Christ first puts everything and everyone else into their proper places. Especially in our families.
“As the family goes, so goes the nation and so goes the whole world in which we live.” — Pope Saint John Paul II
MaKayla Thomas, North Whitfield Baptist Church
This Sunday we were joined by Brother Underwood and his family, and he preached on how we need to live our life like a Christian should. We need to control our thoughts before they control us and also be able to expect nothing and be grateful for everything.
As for upcoming events we have Vacation Bible School this week, Monday through Friday, starting at 7:00 PM each night. We also have Youth Sunday the 30th of this month.
Be sure to come down to North Whitfield sometime, we would love to have you!
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Sunday was a hot summer day. Pleasant Valley Baptist enjoyed the day by recognizing and honoring Fathers. Pastor pointed out, fathers hold a very important place in our lives and are least celebrated. Anyone can have a child. A true father instills values into a child and God should always be first. Fathers should be an example of responsibility and accountability. If you mess up, you mess up! But each of us is responsible for our actions and need to step up and accept whatever consequences when mistakes are made. This needs to be taught and demonstrated to children by Father's. Fathers are not perfect. They too make mistakes and children are watching. Fathers are responsible as they have children to provide, raise, and prepare them for life.
The prior generation has failed the present generation. Failed to train them. Children are a blessing from the Lord and should be taught to live responsible, accountable, and God-honoring lives. This is done by teaching and example, especially example of fathers. Children are like a fresh piece of clay. They can be molded into something pleasing to God or allowed to form bringing dishonor to themselves, family, and most of all God! It is far easier to have a child than to raise a child.
Serving the Lord is not less than anything. God is everything! In the book of Judges, it took only one generation and the people knew not God! The generation before had been a faithful generation. They prayed. They made many mistakes, but God is the only true God. The generation of today, find many do not believe God exists. They do not believe they are accountable to anyone and they do not pursue God. In the days of Joshua, they followed God all of the days of Joshua's life. They witnessed God and His workings, His miracles, crossing the Jordan on dry ground at flood stage, and marching around Jericho for seven days to see the walls collapse in front of them, etc. Today people are defeated and fail to experience victory. Our generation has failed to demonstrate victory. Success of lives is measured on Judgment Day based on what you did with God and for God. Success, not salvation. There are no guarantees. Salvation is a choice and God gave man a human will. The sovereign God allowed man free choice. Fathers, however, are responsible for choices of children. Don't leave things up to chance. Expose children to as much of God as possible. Don't allow children to be part of a generation that knew not the Lord. Children need landmarks (spiritual) in their lives to remind them of where they've been and where they are from. Much is said about making memories. Make memories (teach) that will have lasting value for all eternity. Fathers are responsible before God and to children to demonstrate the power of God in their own lives, to witness for God, and to teach children to trust in God and His provision in their lives.
What can be done to turn the present time around? Only God! God can and will move. If people keep doing the same thing and going down the same path, nothing will change. Be decisive. Purpose and pray to serve God and make wrong right! Fathers, realize your example and teachings in God can be used of God to restore even when children mess up. Even when we mess up! Fathers, indeed all, need revival. Our country desperately needs revival. To know God and teach the generations that follow that they may know God. It starts with prayer and God's Holy Spirit as we desire God in our lives above anything else.
Please continue to pray with us. Pray for our Pastor and the ministry of Pleasant Valley Baptist. Pray God will use this ministry to see souls saved and lives changed. We need a touch from God. Our country needs to repent of sin and seek God for forgiveness. Pray God will send revival and let it begin with each of us. Pray for those in need of physical and spiritual healing. God knows our needs and our names. PTL!
Summer officially begins June 21st! Mark your calendars for PVBC Revival Services beginning June 23. Pray earnestly for these meetings that Holy Spirit will show up and true revival will breakout. For our church, our city, state, and for our country. Brother Dean McNeese will be our guest speaker, an instrument to be used of God to present His Word. Pray for this man of God. Again, Sunday, June 23rd.
Also, Vacation Bible School will be July 22-26th. Make plans now to bring your children to VBS and expose them to the things of God! Pray for this ministry to be used in your children’s lives.
Service times are Sunday School 10 AM, Worship 11 AM, Evening 6 PM with prayer at 5:45 PM. Wednesday Bible Study and Youth at 7 PM. Call for transportation 706-537-3633.
As always, your are cordially invited to visit Pleasant Valley Baptist. Pastor Flood always delivers the Word of God and the Holy Spirit is always a welcome part of our service. We would be honored to have you as part of our services as well. Come and join us in worshipping the Lord! You are our special guest.