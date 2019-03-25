On The Journey, Judy Bowman
“The Sweet Prayers of the Saints”
We’ve all seen those “reality” shows that follow the celebrity-of-the-minute in their daily lives. Most of them have one or more personal assistants. These are the people that do all the real work around the place. They organize and schedule, they burp the babies and clean the house, thus allowing the celebrity to get their hair and makeup done (also by someone else), have an overly-dramatic love life and generally lounge about eating organic, free-range, calorie-free bon-bons.
But I’ve got those reality stars beat. And by a long shot. You see I have an entire group of people working for me. All of them pull 24-hour shifts with no vacations or sick leave. They never complain, never dawdle, and each one of them is faithful, funny, filled with joy and completely unique. They’re my “heavenly committee” of the saints that I love. Just as we ask our friends and family to pray for you, I ask my committee to take my prayers with them to Jesus. After all, these are the folks who love Jesus with their whole hearts and whose earthly lives showed us how to walk with Christ each and every day, through every trial and sorrow and every grace and blessing. Each one of them reveals His mercy and love in different ways to me and they teach me humility and patience and surrender. I can’t imagine my life without their friendship and assistance.
God created us for relationships. He never meant for us to go it alone. God IS relationship, after all, in the mystery of the Holy Trinity. Jesus sent His disciples out in pairs. He founded a Church made up of believers coming together for prayer and worship. We’re bound to one another in the love of the Holy Spirit, both in this life and our lives-to-come with Him in heaven. Since about the year 100 A.D., the practice of asking those in heaven to pray for us had become a common one. St. John wrote about it in Revelation 5:8 when he says that the saints in heaven offer our prayer to God “as golden bowls full of incense, which are the prayers of the saints.” Since saints in glory are in complete communion with the Lord, those prayers have to be for us. When we ask them to pray for our needs, God hears them and it pleases Him. Just like He hears the prayers of our family and friends on earth. Do you have prayer partners or prayer chains or teams in your church? They are doing exactly what the saints are doing—offering prayers for you to God. Jesus told us to pray for one another (Matthew 5:44) as did St. Paul (I Timothy 2:1-4). It’s good for us to do this. It’s an act of love.
Catholics don’t worship the saints. Asking them to pray for us is as “natural” as asking a friend to pray for us. The statues and paintings and stained glass images of the saints you see in our churches are reminders to us of their lives and examples. It’s like the photos you carry in your wallet to remind you of your family and friends. You don’t worship the photos, you just like being reminded of your love for the people in them. Saints aren’t divine. They’re not angels. They’re people like you and me who are alive in heaven—just like we hope to be someday. After all, each of us is called to sainthood.
Even if you don’t come from a Christian tradition like Catholicism or the Eastern Orthodox Church, why wouldn’t you want the saints in heaven to be praying for you and your family? These are the members of our faith who got it right, who ran the good race and who live now in the very presence of God for all eternity. I’d like to invite everyone reading these words to learn about a saint whose life interests them. Allow Jesus to introduce you to His closest family. You can start with “my committee” if you’d like.
There’s St. Therese of Lisieux who teaches me how to love Jesus as a little child loves her Daddy. St. Catherine of Siena helps me to have courage and to find answers to my questions about my faith. St. Maximilian Kolbe was a priest who gave his own life for a fellow prisoner while they were in the death camp in Auschwitz. He teaches me charity and sacrifice. St. Pio of Pietrelcino (Padre Pio) teaches me to let God be in charge and to ask for miracles every day. There are lots of other saints that I love as well, but googling these names should get you started. They’re waiting to take your prayers, like a golden bowl of incense, and present your praise and your needs to our Lord. Just ask them.
“When I die, I will send down a shower of roses from heaven. I will spend my heaven by doing good on earth.” — St. Therese of Lisieux (1873 – 1897)
MaKayla Thomas, North Whitfield Baptist Church
This Sunday Brother JT Sanders preached on how the youth and children need God just as much as the older people and do not need to be hidden from certain things. Parents and other family members also need to be a light for them, as bringing them to church isn't enough. As for upcoming events we have Youth Sunday the 31st and Revival April 1st through 5th, Brother Frankie Hunt joining us. Be sure to come down to North Whitfield sometime, we would love to have you!
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Spring is here and summer is on the way. We need to spring into action and serve the Lord every day!
Pastor Flood's message on Sunday was taken from Luke 11: 16-23. The group of people around Christ saw the miracles He preformed, but still sought a sign. They wanted to believe by seeing not by faith. They rejected the miracles as being the work of Christ. Their accusations were the miracles they saw Christ perform were done by Satan. Christ explained a house divided cannot stand. If Christ cast out Satan, and the miracles were accomplished by the power of Satan, then that was a divided house and would fall.
Two kingdoms, good and evil. Two Kings Christ, the Stronger man, and Satan, the strong man. As the strong man, Satan is a created being, an angel who rebelled against God, desiring to be God. God, the Stronger man, is the Creator of all things, including Satan. It has been Satan's (strong man) goal, since the beginning to destroy Christ, God incarnated, the Son of God (the Stronger man). Satan thought himself successful at the death and burial of Jesus Christ. But Christ arose on the third day! The Stronger than the strong. The strong man does not have unlimited power as does the Stronger man, Christ. Christ arose victorious over death, hell and the grave. There will be an end to the kingdom of Satan. He goes about now seeking those to deceive and destroy. But when Christ returns to set up His kingdom on earth, Satan's kingdom will end.
In our own strength, we are no match for Satan. He has dealt with humanity for thousands of years. Satan knows our weaknesses and the desires of our hearts. He wants us to believe we can rule our own lives; that man is responsible for his own fate.
In the Old Testament, God allowed victories over evil nations. God gives us victory over sin and allows us to partake of the spoils as they did in the Old Testament. He gives victory in our lives from our bondage with sin. Christ sets free, forgives, and pardons. His Word tells us “all have sinned and come short”. All are unworthy of salvation. Each one in Christ, has all that is needed. Believers are heirs to His throne and complete in Christ. Spiritual blessings are far more valuable than money.
In spite of who we are, God allowed us to come into existence, knowing it would cost Him His Son, Christ, but He did it anyway! What love! As the song says “Who am I, that a king would come and die for.......Who am I, not my will thine Lord, the answer I may never know, why He ever loved me so...that to a cruel cross He would go, for Who am I?
Please join us in prayer for our nation, leaders, and for God to send revival starting at the house of God. Please pray for all who need physical healing. It is impossible to mention all, but God knows every person and every need. A few with very special needs are Jim (Dwayne Hill stepfather), Claudette Armstrong, Denise Pitts, Lula Petty, Emma Jo Davis, and Carolyn Denton. Pray for Velma Mountcastle, Amy Wysong, Susan Smith, Alvin & Carolyn Bryson. Remember our church and our pastor along with his family. Pray for all the ministries, our missionaries, souls to be saved, streaming ministry. Pray for America, Israel, our military, and nursing homes caring for those who can no longer care for themselves. So much to pray about in all of our lives.
Birthday wishes go out to Ms. Lula Petty, 99 yrs old, March 25 and Brian O'Neill on March 27. God's riches blessing to both.
April 7th church will begin at 5pm. After church, a baby shower for Cody and Heather Cranmore in the coming birth of their new baby boy. Please adjust your schedule for this time change and make plans to share in their blessing and joy.
The Cranmore's are registered at Walmart, Target, and Amazon.
Our church services times are Sunday School 10AM, Worship 11AM, Evening 6PM with prayer time at 5:45PM. Wednesday Bible Study and youth at 7 PM. Please call 706 537-3633 for transportation.
You are always welcome at Pleasant Valley Baptist. We would be honored to have you join with us in worshipping the Lord every week or whenever possible. Be a part of our family!
Chris Davidson, Salem Baptist Church
Psalms 122:2 " I was glad when they said unto me, let us go unto the House of the LORD."
God indeed has been blessing at Salem and the spirit of the services has been sweet. God has been moving upon hearts and touching lives and that is what Church is supposed to be about.
Bro. Peter & Sis. Kristinia Buyno dedicated their son Zephaniah to the Lord this Sunday and we were blessed to have Bro Buyno's parents with us in the service. Please pray for Elaina Myers and Keelee Taylor as they will be traveling down this Thursday to visit Word of Life Bible Institute in Hudson, Florida to visit the campus for college for a weekend. This is exciting for us as a Church when young are considering training for serving the Lord!
Our Word of Life Youth Ministry continues to move forward on Sunday evenings. We have seen a real Spiritual transformation in the lives of our young people as well as the lives of our leaders this year.
Some of our ladies were able to attend the "If" conference in Ringgold and were blessed by the fellowship and challenged by the speakers.
On Sunday Mornings, I am preaching a series of messages on "An Overcoming Faith." We live in a world fraught with obstacles that attempt to destroy our faith, but our when we come to faith in Christ He pulls us up out of the miry pit and places our feet upon the rock and establishes our going. But, we still will have trials, testings, and tumults but we stand strong in our Lord. Come learn how we can stand strong and can experience overcoming faith amidst adversity at Salem next Sunday!