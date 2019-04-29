On The Journey, Judy Bowman
“The saints we need”
A young man that I know is considering becoming a Catholic priest. He’s a junior at a fine college, studying electrical engineering. He’s been offered graduate scholarships to some of this country’s most prestigious universities. He’s handsome, athletic, and has a great sense of humor. In short, he’s one of those guys you could easily imagine happily married with kids, making a six-figure salary and living in a gated community on a golf course. But he believes that God has called him to another kind of life, a radically different life. He believes that Jesus Christ has called him to the priesthood. While his friends are dating and planning for life and work after college, this young man spends his weekends visiting seminaries and volunteering at a local soup kitchen.
Two thousand years ago, a group of men also heard the call of God to His greater purpose. Simple men, flawed and imperfect men, whose “yes” to God changed the world. They left their lives, their jobs and their families and, owning almost nothing, preached the Gospel of Jesus Christ to an unbelieving and hostile world. For living out their call, they were imprisoned and tortured. They were killed for their belief in Christ. Their lives were laid down for the Savior they loved and Who had loved and died for them. Looking at this young man I know, I can see some of that same commitment and faith which empowered the Apostles to become more than the fishermen or tax collectors they had been before their calling. Does that make this young man unusual in today’s world? I don’t think so.
Young people want to change the world. They want to give themselves over to a great cause that will give meaning and purpose to their lives. So why are so few young people being called to religious life today? Why do we have a shortage of priests in America? In my own opinion, it’s because we Catholics aren’t teaching our children the Gospel of Christ. To begin with, we don’t know our own faith well enough to discuss it with our children. We can’t expect a couple of hours of religious education classes each week to ground our kids in the faith the Apostles died for. We have to know and to live out our faith each day as examples to them. When they come to us with questions about Jesus or His Church, we need to give them the right answers, or at least know where to find the right answers. Talking about Christ and our faith should be a natural part of family life, as natural as talking about school or sports. And yet how many of us have talked with our kids about Christ during the last week?
While family life is the garden that grows vocations to the priesthood and religious life, the larger Church also has to live up to her responsibility as the depository of our faith. Sunday homilies need to challenge us more. We need to leave Mass inspired by the truth of Christ and convicted of the changes we need to make in our lives in order to live out the truth of His Gospel. We need more Jesus and less Oprah, more courage to live as Christ and less fear that what we say or do as Christians might offend someone. Sometimes the truth isn’t easy to hear, but truth is what saves us and transfigures us into the God we adore. The Church needs to focus less on appearing “relevant” to a modern congregation and courageously proclaim Christ crucified. If we preach the Gospel, we’ll have vocations to the priesthood. If we live out that Gospel, we won’t be able to build enough seminaries to hold all the men called to serve Christ and His Church. We need fearless leadership within the Catholic Church in this country, to stand up for the Gospel, to challenge the Church to preach Jesus Christ to the modern world. As Catholics, we should pray that God will send us this leadership, these shepherds who can guide us out of the doldrums of the past generation. Throughout the history of our Church, God has raised up Saints among us whenever His Bride is in need of reformation. May our prayer for the Church our children will inherit be: “Lord, send us Your Saints!”
“Here am I; send me.” — Isaiah 6:8
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Sunday, we were honored to have as our guest speaker veteran missionary, Mark Lancaster with Preach Evangelistically. Mark is involved presently in seeking out and training new missionaries to spread the Gospel around the world. Mark had a tremendous message involving digging new wells or unstopping old wells in our spiritual lives so as to always be refreshed in the Lord. We need nothing to hinder the fresh flow of fellowship and the presence of the Lord in our lives.
The Word of God is always taught and preached at Pleasant Valley Baptist, Ringgold. For the past several months, we have been studying the holiness of God in Sunday School. Much has been discussed about God of the Old Testament and New Testament. Are they the same God? Of course, the answer is, there is one God. How, then, do we explain the harsh judgement of God of the Old Testament when He instructed the children of Israel to slaughter “all” the Cannanites, men, women, children. God is holy above all else. His holiness and justice conform to make the unjust holy. All mankind are sinners. Rebellious and disobedient to the holy God. Sinner’s deserve to die, but God allows them to continue to exist. We are programmed to see the opposite. We focus on those who God judged instead of the extention of God’s mercy. In God’s mercy, sinners think they are getting away with the wrong they do. The Israelites were not better than the Cannanites. Both were sinners, rebellious and immoral, disobedient to the one and only God. But God had a plan. The Israelites (Hebrews) were chosen of God as a vehicle of redemption, Christ. They were not chosen because they were holy, but to make holy to become a state of holiness in being a kingdom of priest to the world. In the Bible, OT and NT, the only story of injustice is Calvary. All other characters in the Bible who suffered the judgment of a holy God were sinners. At Calvary, as Christ hung on the cross, there was no sin of which He was guilty. Justice of God was demanded for sin and Christ paid the price with His death on the cross as a substitue for the sins of the world. Justice, grace, wrath and mercy were all present at Calvary. It seems in this day, we expect the grace of God and ignore His demand for justice. In churches, perhaps, grace has become no longer AMAZING.
Mark your calendars for Vacation Bible School at Pleasant Valley Baptist, July 22-26. There will be bible teaching in classes and opening ceremony to get children prepared to learn and listen. Teaching time will be followed with finger food refreshments. Make plans now to have your “kiddos” in VBS.
Knowing God knows all things and nothing takes him by surprise, continue to pray with us over our prayer list. We especially ask prayer for Lula Petty, Denise Pitts, Emma Jo Davis, Carolyn Denton and Claudia Armstrong. Pray for our church to grow and be used of God to see souls saved and christians grow spiritually. Pray for Pastor Flood and his family. Remember to pray for missionaries, our country, military/police and first responders. Pray for God’s protection over houses of worship as people assemble to worship Him.
Service times are Sunday School 10AM, Worship 11AM, Evening Worship 6PM with prayer time at 5:45PM. Wednesday Bible Study and Youth meet at 7PM. For transportation call 706 537-3636.
You are welcome at Pleasant Valley Baptist. Make it a point to come for a visit praying where God would have you serve Him.