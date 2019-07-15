On The Journey, Judy Bowman
“The power of kindness”
Whenever I saw her, usually very early in my work day, she was always smiling. Short and stout, probably in her sixties, her toothless grin greeted me several mornings a month. She never wanted much from me and I didn’t even know her name. But her patient, happy smile always touched me. One morning she came in with a paper folder clasped in her hands, her smile even broader than usual. “I remembered to bring it this morning,” she said, and held the folder out to me. “Oh, thank you,” I replied, having no idea what she was talking about. She watched me expectantly as I took the folder from her. “May I look inside it now?” I asked, not knowing what to expect—a letter? a drawing? an old newspaper clipping? Her quick nod told me she wanted me to open it. What I pulled out was a photograph of her, a recent one. Full-color and a little fuzzy it showed her in a dark blue dress, her long brown hair pulled back and her broad sunken smile looking back at me. Startled, all I could say was, “Oh, your eyes are so beautiful!” And they were. Deep blue and clear, they bored into me and for the first time I realized that she was pretty. Despite her age and poverty and lack of teeth, she had a certain beauty about her. I told her thank you and she hugged me and left the office, her mission accomplished. I slipped the photo back into its folder and went back to work. Later that morning I mentioned the woman to a coworker and showed her the picture. “Oh yes, I know her!” she exclaimed and she told me the woman’s story.
Born into a large family, they lived in the hard mountain poverty of the South, the kind not yet softened by more recent government assistance programs. Farming and logging made for a poor living, but they were no different in that from most of their neighbors. Their differences were much more sinister. From her earliest years, “Sue” had suffered her father’s horrific sexual abuses. Her brothers and sisters and their mother were also victimized. While the community seemed to know what her father was doing, no one stepped in to stop it. Years of abuse and poverty had shaped Sue’s life, surely. Yet what I knew of her, what she was always showing me was her disarming smile. I mentioned this to my coworker and her response stunned me. Thoughtfully, she replied, “You’re probably the best thing in her life.” What? A few minutes a week spent in casual conversation? How could that mean so much to someone? Could that even be possible?
Of course it could be. None of us knows the power that simple kindness can have to heal a wounded soul. A smile, a soft word, a few moments of simple conversation—this can be great love to someone who lives in wounded isolation, in an invisible prison of hurts, abandonments, or history. Being Christ to others happens every day. In what can seem like very small things, we can reveal His very great love for all of us. Sue has taught me to be more mindful of every opportunity God places in my path each day as a chance to live the Gospel and to never take for granted His call to love my neighbor. And Sue’s constant, life-affirming smiles heal me, too. Now, more than ever since I know her love has blossomed despite her life circumstances. We are both Christ to one another and I thank God for allowing me to know her in my small way.
“Every time you smile at someone, it is an action of love, a gift to that person, a beautiful thing.” — St. Teresa of Calcutta
MaKayla Thomas, North Whitfield Baptist Church
This Sunday Brother JT Sanders preached on how anyone can come to God. By coming to God, you can fill that void that you once thought could be filled by worldly things. By accepting Him into your heart, you are filling that void. God will come to you if you call Him. As for upcoming events, we have visitation the 15th at 6:30 PM. We also have the “God's Goodies: Back to School Bash” the 20th from 12-2 PM. Be sure to come down to North Whitfield sometime, we would love to have you!
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Pastor Flood morning message was based on 1 Peter 2:4-8. There is no perfect church, because of the flesh, you and I. But there is good in the church, salvation, worship, God work, who has prepared a place for us. Critical is the usual attitude and not an attitude of appreciation! The cost of all God's blessing is not usually considered. Inherited wealth is most often wasted. Blessed is the man who looks back upon his past and considers the cost. Patriotism of our great country is not appreciated because most people were not a part of obtaining the freedom that is enjoyed. The cost was not their cost.
1 Peter 2:4-8 is written to the church to encourage in dark days. Saved individuals are as eternal as God is. To be saved means to have life eternal without end. Saved are secured in Christ. Verse 1 encourages to live holy. “God is holy, be ye holy”. Secondly, grow in scriptures, steadily grow. When Isaiah saw the Lord high and lifted up, he could only cry “Woe is me”. In seeing the Lord's holiness, he also recognized his awful unholiness, sin. Third, savor the grace of the Savior. The Lord is gracious. If everyone got what they deserve, it would be eternity in hell.
The characteristics of Christ are a living stone, chief cornerstone, and a stumbling stone. The temple in the old testament was a building built of materials. Today, the body of the saved is the temple of God. The spiritual things are greater than the physical. In Christ death on the cross, he established a church and baptized believers into the body of the church. Church is not a building but the body of believers indwelt by Holy Spirit. Salvation is all because of Christ, His death, His burial, and His resurrection. Christ is not dead as are founders of other religions. The saved's foundation is in a living stone (Savior) and not a dead stone. There's is a firm foundation. Many who know not the Lord are trusting on a dead stone and their works of self. Christ is a disallowed stone of men. He doesn't fit into their plan of things. Christ is rejected even today by people who are leaders, wealthy, prosperous. They profess not and they possess not! For these, Christ is a stumbling stone. His love and grace for them goes unnoticed and they stumble missing eternal life in Christ.
The temple in the old testament was valued greatly. It was built with the finest of gold, silver, and jewels. It was a building made by hands. The old testament temple could not come even close to Christ. This chapter of Peter refers to the Lord as chosen of God, precious! The church (body of believers) today outshines the old testament temple. Church today is built upon the living stone, Christ. It is dripping in it's own blood which must be passed through to be a living sanctuary. In the old testament, the priesthood was after the order of Aaron, high priest. Today, the saved are priest after the order of Christ, the high priest. As priest, offerings of praise and worship are given. No longer lambs and turtle doves. Christ the Lamb of God was the last sacrifice.
Christ is the cornerstone. The stone that holds and secures everything in Him. Christ is the very foundation upon which all stands. Christ well established the church. The church is not going down. The church is going up! The church building may be destroyed in an instant, but the body of Christ remains. It is not material but spiritual.
Many exciting things planned at Pleasant Valley Baptist. In the next few weeks, there will be several events. Vacation Bible School will be July 22-26, 6:30 pm, 4K-12th. Bring your kids and all the neighbors. We are excited to have fun and teach God's Word. Kids will have a great time!
July 28th will the Homecoming for Pleasant Valley Baptist. There will be no Sunday School and service will begin at 10:30 AM. The Bondservants, gospel singers, will be our special guest. After the service, there will be a potluck meal. There will be no evening services. Homecoming is coming home. If you have ever been a part of Pleasant Valley Baptist, please come home on this special day. There will be fun, fellowship, renewing old friendships, and plenty of food! Everyone is looking forward to seeing you.
August 11th, PVBC will honor and recognize the retirement of Brother Harry Hullender. Harry is friend and family to many in the area. Please come and celebrate this great moment in his life. He would be blessed and so would you!
We have other plans in the works looking forward to the fall. Come and be a part of all taking place at PVBC.
Birthday wishes are extended to Heather Flood (15th) and Carolyn Denton (19th).
Please pray with us for those with physical needs, Jewel Mitchell, Carolyn Denton, Lula Petty, Denise Pitts, Claudette Armstrong, and many other of which the Lord knows their name and their need. Pray for Pastor Flood and his family, for the church and ministries including missionaries, Sunday school, youth, nursing homes and homeless, orphans. Pray for our country/leaders, Congress, Israel/America. Pray for PVBC to grow and spread the gospel in our area.
Services are live streamed on Facebook. Service times are Sunday School 10 AM, Worship 11 AM, Evening 6 PM with prayer at 5:45 PM. Wednesday Bible Study and Youth meet at 7 PM. Call for transportation 706 537-3633.
Again, we extend a cordial invitation to visit Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. The Word of God is faithfully preached with lots of good music and song. Bless us by letting us be a blessing to you! See you soon, real soon!