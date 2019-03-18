On The Journey, Judy Bowman
“Suffering”
Like many middle-aged folks, I have a chronic illness. The medications I take to treat it have some really delightful side effects. Between the disease, the doctors and the medicines, some days are a struggle for me. Lots of you reading this know just how I feel. We all suffer. Some of us have physical illnesses, other folks battle emotional wounds, or addiction or any of a hundred other issues. In this world we live in, broken by the sin of our first parents, we struggle and work, we suffer and stumble through this “valley of tears” (Psalm 84).
One of the great joys of the Christian life is that, in Christ, our suffering has meaning. It’s not just worthless pain. On the Cross, Jesus turned the world’s truth upside down and transformed suffering into the ultimate power. In His Passion, we see The Lord humiliated, tortured, abandoned and killed. And yet His death is our great hope, opening the gates of heaven. His love overcomes the grave, once and for all. Jesus made suffering into the source of life and therefore He imbues suffering with value and purpose and meaning. And yet in the middle of our sufferings or illnesses or struggles, the search for purpose and meaning sometimes seems fruitless. How can we watch a loved one suffer and die and say that there is meaning and purpose in their pain? How can the agony of terminal cancer ever be redemptive?
The only way we can do this is by entering into Christ’s Passion. From the earliest years of the Church, the saints have proclaimed this truth. The suffering Creator giving His life for His children is the only way to make sense of our own pain, and the only way that our pain can redeem. “Rejoice that you are partakers in the sufferings of Christ”(St. Clement of Alexandria, 150-215 AD). “…as God suffered for our sake, so should we suffer…”(St. John Chrysostom, 347-407 AD). Without redemptive suffering, by which we are united to Jesus’ suffering, all our pains and struggles make no sense. This kind of suffering is self-centered and pointless. Uniting our pain with Christ and His Cross is the only way out of self-pitying agony. The Cross is always our only hope.
We know that God could have saved us from sin in any way that He willed. He could have just waved a hand and it would have been done. Yet the way that He chose was the Crucifixion of His only Son on a Cross. In this way, our Lord revealed something very important: suffering and death have meaning. They are connected to our salvation. And if they have meaning for God, they have meaning for you and me, too. Pain and illness are not just random and horrible effects of original sin. Not since the Cross of Christ. That ultimate act of selfless suffering and death not only conquered the grave for our eternal souls, but it transformed suffering and pain for our physical bodies. Through Jesus, through His suffering, we can understand and value our own pain. The most important lesson that our pain can impart to us is the lesson of humility. Suffering is never an end in itself or a goal in itself. Suffering points the way to the Cross and to the total self-giving love that kept Christ nailed there. When we suffer in union with Him, in humility, when we offer our weaknesses to Him, in thanksgiving, we say, “Lord, I’m not doing this very well. I’m impatient and self-centered. But please use this pain in whatever way You will to increase my faith and trust in You.” Our broken hearts and broken bodies are a way to holiness, if we offer them up to our Savior. When I accept that I can’t fix my own pain, I can let The Lord heal my self-importance.
Understanding suffering from the foot of the Cross is the only way I can get through the bad days of my illness and treatments. Hurting makes me call on my Savior. It takes me out of my own self-centered-ness and allows me to give it all, again, to Him It reminds me that, although He didn’t have to suffer and die, He did. For me and for you. My small sufferings are the tiniest echo of that great act of love and sacrifice. And for this, for Him, I give thanks to God.
“He gave our pain and struggles a holy significance, a redemptive power, which makes it a privilege to suffer with Christ.” — Dr. Scott Hahn
MaKayla Thomas, North Whitfield Baptist Church
This Sunday The Singing Echoes joined us! We had a wonderful service filled with singing and worship. We would also like to remind everyone that we will have the youth meeting with the pastor at 6:20 pm before the Wednesday service on the 20th. The 31st, the last Sunday in March, will be youth Sunday. Revival will be starting the 1st of April and to the 5th, with brother Frankie Hunt joining us. Be sure to come up to North Whitfield sometime, we would love to have you!
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Wednesday (March 14) Bible study, we had a time of reflection and giving praise in testimony to the Lord. The scripture we looked at is found in Psalm 27:1-4. Pastor Flood emphasized verse 4 “One thing have I desired of the Lord, that will I seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord, and to enquire in his temple”.
Verses 1-3 teaches that as children of God, we do not have to fear what man can do to us. God watches over us, He is our strength and salvation.
David is the writer of Psalm 27. In verse 4, he speaks of the temple of God which was built by his son King Solomon long after the death of David. David speaks of the beauty which represents Christ Jesus.
Many today are deceived that there is no God. The Creator is far above the creation. The bottom line is that there is a God. David longed and desired to be in God’s presence. Sadly, so many are caught up in living life, and fail to realize the great joy and privilege available to fellowship with God anywhere and as often as desired. God help everyone to desire His presence!
Continue to pray with us for the ministry of Pleasant Valley Baptist. Pastor Flood preaches the truth of God’s Word and desires for souls to be saved and lives redeemed. Pray for those in sickness Lula Petty, Mrs. Armstrong, Denise Pitts, Carolyn Denton, just to mention a few. God knows every name on our prayer list and one is not more important than another. God knows before we ask. Pray for His healing touch and power upon all according to His will. Pray for Pastor and his family. Please pray for our country/leaders/military. Our country is in desperate need of revival and it needs to start with God’s people. Pray for missionaries and evangelist preaching and teaching God’s Word. Pray for souls that need the Savior.
Service times are Sunday School 10 AM (holiness of God), Worship 11 AM, Evening 6pm (study 2 Peter), with prayer time at 5:45 PM. Wednesday Bible Study and Youth meet at 7 pm. Call 706 537-3633 for transportation.
Again and always, we extend our most cordially welcome to all. We would be honored to have you visit and be a part of our church family feasting upon the Word of God. Come, sounds like Jesus calling, but come and visit and be blessed.