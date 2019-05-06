On The Journey, Judy Bowman
“The beast inside”
Anyone who has spent any time in the woods has probably seen or heard something they can’t quite explain. The sound of a branch breaking when nothing is there. The call of an animal that you’ve never heard before. A strange-looking track you can’t identify. The feeling that you’re being watched or followed. Later, safely back home, you think things over and wonder what you just saw or heard. A bear? A mountain lion? Bigfoot? Zombies?
Our human story has always been shot through with monsters. We’re fascinated with scary stories or tales of the “unknown.” We cover our eyes at the terrifying parts of the movie, but we open them just wide enough to see the vampire show his fangs. We’re scared, but we’re also attracted. Why does the shadow in the woods frighten us and at the same time, draw us to it? Why does the girl always take the flashlight and go down the creaky basement stairs? She goes because, like each one of us, she’s a monster, too.
One of the reasons we’re so fascinated by the bogeyman in the woods is because sometimes we feel and act like a wild man ourselves. We let our emotions get the better of us and instead of being rational and reflective, we scream and wave our hands in the air. We feel like picking up a club and running amok. But we don’t. At least most of us don’t. That fleeting moment of “monster-me” goes away pretty quickly. But we remember what we’re capable of. Those out-of-control impulses help us transform a shadow into a zombie in the closet. Or a ghoul in the basement. After all, if there’s one inside of me, why wouldn’t there be more out in the world?
We’re all a mix of good and evil, of light and dark, of angel and beast. Humility keeps us aware of how broken we are. Humility whispers to us: “Without grace, you’re just another one of the walking dead.” It’s pride that tells us that it’s that OTHER person who is sinful and selfish and short-tempered. Pride tells us that we’re just fine, that our sins are few and tiny. Or else it tells us we’re so sinful and lost that God could never ever forgive us and welcome us into His arms. Pride is the soul-killer, the life-taker, the sin that can transform us into one of the walking dead.
The Catholic writer Michael Kelly says that there is a clear line that separates good from evil and that line runs through the middle of my heart and of your heart. The grace of God calls us to be the light of the world and our own pride uses every chance to put a bushel over that light. We see that same struggle going on in our Church, in our country, and in our world. We change the world by allowing God to change us. The Sacraments give us life in Christ, and they increase our humility. You never see a humble vampire or zombie, do you? Immersed in Sacramental grace, we keep pride at bay and share the Light in a world of shadow and darkness. Pray for humility, for the grace to be aware of your sins and to seek forgiveness in Confession. Take your monster to the closet of confession and leave it there. God loves monsters.
“Not all the monsters have fangs.” — Jack London
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Pleasant Valley Baptist is so blessed to be rich in the teaching of God's Word. The Sunday School continued to study on the holiness of God. The focus was “why” does God allow bad things to happen? Is God just when bad things happen? Luke 13:4, Jesus was questioned on eighteen people who died when the Tower of Siloam fell on them. Jesus ask, do you think they were more guilty of sin than all the others living in Jerusalem because they suffered in this way? Seemingly, those questioning the event expected Jesus to offer an explanation as to why bad things happen to normal people. The “sin and calamity” issue presumes an extraordinary tragedy in some way signifies extraordinary guilt. This position assumes victims must have done something terrible. Jesus responded by indicating the incident was not related to their sinfulness. Jesus, however, turned His response on those questioning to focus on their own souls. His comments on the tower event was an example of accidents happen. Death can come unexpectedly to anyone regardless of how righteous or sinful they are. Jesus may have been emphasizing time granted by God for repentance is limited. Regardless of situation, repentance is required. Time is short and time for repentance is now! Jesus dismissed personal guilt but turned His focus on those asking “why”. To ask why is an accusation against God. When bad things occur in our lives, the question should be “why not”. Am I more worthy than others? God is merciful to whom He will show mercy. As sinners, which all are, none are deserving of any favor from God. God's holiness is not understood, no one gets injustice from God, and God is not obligated with His mercy and grace. Today, we have a practice of everyone gets a trophy. Doesn't matter, win or lose, all get rewarded. Our thinking is confused! God's grace is not infinite and should never be assumed. God sets limits! God has a goal for our lives. His goal is holiness in our lives as He is holy. Holiness cannot occur as long as we harbor sin in our lives. Confess sin, belief in God's Son, and repentant today!
Sunday, May 12th is Mother's Day. Honor your mother by being in the services of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church this coming Lord's Day. If you still have your mother or if your mother has passed, there is no more special way to honor her than to spend this day of commemoration of her love than in the house of God.
PVBC is making plans now for 2019 Vacation Bible School. VBS is scheduled for July 22-26, 6:30 pm. Mark your calendars to set apart this week to invest in the lives of children. Children today as so engulfed in the things the world offers. They need spiritual guidance and encouragement as they grow to adulthood in this sinful world. Make this investment in their lives for their good and for the future. This week can be life changing!
Pray is so necessary and so needed! Please continue to pray with us as you bring our prayer list before God. Special request are made for Carolyn Denton, Lula Petty, Emma Jo Davis, Denise Pitts, Claudia Armstong and many others. Pray for Warren McAllister, pneumonia. Pray for our church, growth, faithfulness, and to be used of God to see souls saved and lives changed. Pray for Pastor Flood as he serves God is this place and remember his family. Pray for our country/leadership, military/police/first responders, missionaries around the world, for border security and drug containment. Pray for God's protection, personal and country, realizing it is by His mercy and grace.
