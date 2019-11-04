On The Journey, Judy Bowman
“A mother's love”
I’ll never forget the day she died. And me, two days after when I thought I might be able to bear it, standing alone at the raw wound of her fresh grave, wondering how I might go on. My heart felt as cold as the bitter November wind that plowed through the cemetery. Mother. Gone. She’d suffered twice with cancer and then a series of strokes that had left her unable to think clearly or speak more than a few disjointed words. In the end, she’d died at home with her husband and children at her bedside—the way she’d wanted. But what now?, I thought. This force of nature and my best friend–silent and gone. Today, within a few weeks of the seventeenth anniversary of her passing, not a day goes by that some memory of her doesn’t burst into my heart. In that way, she’s still very much with me. A mother’s love isn’t stopped by death or the passing of years. Love endures. Love triumphs.
The relationship between mother and child is at the core of our earthly lives. It’s so foundational and so important that God planned for every human person to come into the world through a mother. No other human relationship is as laden with meaning and implication as that between a child and their mother. It’s this way with God’s mother, as well. The Blessed Virgin Mary was chosen by God to be the mother of the Word, Jesus, the Incarnation of God. Some Christians may chafe at the title of Mother of God as if being His mother made her to exist before God somehow or makes Mary to be the equal of God. Neither of these is true, of course. God could have saved us without being born as a man, without need of a mother at all. Yet that was His plan. And when we look at God’s plan for our salvation, we can come to know more about His heart. And having a mother meant so much to God that He put her at the center of the greatest love story ever known.
St. Paul writes so beautifully of a doctrine called “the Mystical Body of Christ”(Colossians 1:18; Ephesians 4:15). Through Paul, we understand that Christ is the Head of this Body, which is the Church. Head and Body, then make up the Mystical Body of Christ. The Body is one and cannot be divided. The various parts survive in relationship to one another. Mary gave birth to the Head of the Body, Who is Jesus. She didn’t give birth to a theory or an idea but to a baby. If we believe Scripture, we believe that through Mary, salvation came into the world. Her total cooperation with God and conformity to His will is the perfect model for all Christians. Her final words recorded in Scripture are a five-word summary of the Christian life: “Do whatever He tell you”(John 2:5). Just as Mary nurtured, fed, guided, and protected Jesus, she does the same for us as our mother (John 19:26-27). This isn’t some new belief but one present since the earliest Church. Indeed, St. Paul’s doctrine illuminates the unity of Christ’s Mystical Body and the maternal relationship between Mary and the Church. Simply put, if God willed and allowed for Himself to be born of her and chose her as His mother, shouldn’t we choose her for ourselves? God put His complete trust in Mary. That’s good enough for me.
Just as in a human family, a mother is not optional, Mary’s role as mother of the Mystical Body of Christ isn’t optional. She is at the heart of God’s plan for our salvation. He created her with Himself in mind. He formed her sinless in her mother’s womb as the perfect vessel to bear the Word. He made her as the model of mothers. And for us, her children, when we neglect our relationship with her, we miss out on the fountainhead of grace which fills her, as the angel revealed (Luke 1:28). Just as the child Jesus ran to her for help and comfort, it pleases God when we do the same thing. This isn’t “just another Catholic doctrine.” This is God’s love for us, revealed in Holy Scripture and in the practice and teachings of His Church since the very earliest years of the Apostles. Mary always leads us to her Son. From the stable in Bethlehem to the foot of the Cross, her eyes were ever fixed on Christ. A mother’s love for her children is never lost. We may be separated for a while from our earthly mothers, but we’ll be reunited again. Mary’s love for us is as fierce and immediate as it is for her Son. Through Christ, the Virgin reaches out to us to draw us ever closer to the heart of God. I don’t know about you, but I can never have too much of a mother’s love.
“With my mother’s death all settled happiness, all that was tranquil and reliable disappeared from my life. There was to be much fun, many pleasures, many stabs of joy; but no more of the old security. It was sea and islands now; the great continent had sunk like Atlantis.” — C.S. Lewis
In loving memory of my mother, known to all as “Scooter,” (1924-2002)
MaKayla Thomas, North Whitfield Baptist Church
This Sunday Brother JT Sanders preached on the blood. There is peace and protection in the blood and it's the only way to get into Heaven. Without the Lord and His blood you have no peace, protection, remission, and so much more. His blood is the only way.
As for upcoming events we have drama practice at the church on Tuesdays at 6:45pm. The 7th of this month is Pastor Stringer's birthday and we'll be going to his house at 7pm. Next Sunday, the 10th, is our Veterans Day service. We also have drama practice the 16th as well as the 23rd. The drama will be December 7th at 7pm and the 8th 6pm.
Be sure to come down to North Whitfield sometime, we would love to have you!
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Sunday, November 10th, 10:30 pm Pleasant Valley Baptist will recognize and honor veterans in our area. If you have served our country in some branch of military or first responders, PVB extends a special invitation for you to come and be honored in this Veteran's Appreciation Day. After the service, everyone is invited to enjoy the food fellowship in the Fellowship Hall. There will be plenty for everyone.
There will be no evening service.
Pleasant Valley Baptist is making plans now for Thanksgiving and Christmas events. Brother Mitch Tillman will be with us on Sunday night, November 17th. Make plans to come and hear this wonderful man of God. He serves the Lord with and is the son of Tommy Tillman missionary to lepers for years.
Pastor brought message from Romans 5:1-11, But God.... Through these scriptures, the Word teaches that while we were yet sinners God loved us. Even thought He knew some would never trust Him as their savior, God wanted no one to be able to accuse Him of not dying for them. Christ died that ALL might be saved. God proved His love by sending Jesus, His Son, to die for the sins of ALL. God loves the unlovable. God sees no race, color, deeds, etc. He loves because we are His creation. Love is all giving, not taking. Love has no expectation of a return. It is sacrificial. God goes beyond love.
Sunday night, the church was blessed to have the Wonsor family visit with us. They have been missionaries to the Philippines for 12 years, but God is now transitioning them to islands in Hawaii which they had previously seen and their hearts were burdened. They are an amazing missionary family. Pray for them during this season.
Pray with us for those with physical needs, Jewel Mitchell, Carolyn Denton, Lula Petty, Denise Pitts, Claudette Armstrong, and many other of which the Lord knows their name and their need. Many extended family members are in need of prayer and ask for them to remembered in your prayers knowing God knows. Pray for Pastor Flood and his family, for the church and ministries including missionaries, Sunday school, youth, nursing homes and homeless, orphans. Pray for our country/leaders, congress, Israel/America. Remember to pray for our country and situations, troubles around the world. Pray for PVBC to grow and spread the gospel in this community. Pray for souls to be saved and for God to send revival.
Birthday wishes are sent to John Bryson (3rd). John has been a member of PVBC all of his life serving the Lord gladly. His father pastored PVBC for 44 years, Junior Bryson, great man of God.
Services are live streamed on Facebook. Service times are Sunday School 10AM, Worship 11AM, Evening 6PM with prayer at 5:45PM. Wednesday Bible Study and Youth Kid's Zone meet at 7PM. Call for transportation 706 537-3633.
Come visit us at Pleasant Valley Baptist, You are always welcome!