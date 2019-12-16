On The Journey, Judy Bowman
“Suddenly, a child”
This last week before Christmas is always a hectic one. There’s shopping to be done, cards to be sent, cookies to be baked and delivered, and the relatives to be picked up from the airport. It’s great seeing our loved ones for this wonderful holiday. Sharing Christmas with friends and family is one of God’s great blessings. But anyone who has flown during Christmas week knows how frustrating it can sometimes be. You need to pray for patience—and lots of it. There will be long lines at the ticket counter and at the TSA checkpoint. There could be delays in boarding and lengthy waits to take off. And there might be other, more unexpected interruptions in our well-made plans as well. For example, several years ago a young man was on his way home for Christmas. Flying from Chicago to Miami, he had a layover in–where else?—Atlanta. As he sat in a coffee shop eating a sandwich and waiting for his flight, a young woman came out of the ladies’ room carrying a tiny baby in her arms. She walked up to him and asked, “Would you hold my baby for me? I left my purse in the restroom.” Surprised by her trust, he did as she asked. But instead of retracing her steps to the bathroom, she darted out into the holiday-packed concourse and was immediately lost in the crowd. The young man couldn’t believe his eyes. He rushed out into the mass of people, calling after her but there was no sight of her anywhere. Now what should he do? Put the baby down and run? He took a few deep breaths, looked down at the tiny face peering back at him from the blankets and went back inside the coffee shop. The manager called the airport police and in a little while they’d found the baby’s real mother. You see, the woman who’d left him holding the baby wasn’t the mother at all. She’d snatched the child from the real mother less than an hour before. Maybe it was to satisfy some motherly urge to hold a child. Maybe it was something else. No one really knows. But we do know that the young man breathed a huge sigh of relief when the real mother came to claim her child. After all, what was he going to do with a baby?
In a way, each one of us is in the same situation as the young man. Each Christmas, God Himself walks up to us and asks, “Would you hold My baby for Me, please?” And then He thrusts the Christ Child into our arms. And we’re left with the question “What am I doing to do with this baby?” How can we hold Him? With these poor hands? With these weak arms? Against our own sinful heart?” Exactly. Just as the Child was born into the humble manger in Bethlehem, He finds His home in our own humble embrace. That’s why He came into the world — to feel our arms around Him, to find a home in our hearts — to be with us. We call Him “Emmanuel” which means “God with us.” So what are we to do with this Baby? But maybe I’ve gotten the question wrong. Maybe it’s not about us at all. Maybe it’s all about Him and what He will do with us, if we only allow Him. After all, who can help but be transformed when holding a baby? So imagine for a few moments, in the middle of this hectic week, that you are holding the Christ Child in your arms right now. Feel His warmth against your heart. Smell the top of His tiny head–that delicious baby smell that they all share. Listen to His breathing, His gurgles and coos. Now, look at Him. Look into His face. Small. Perfect. Look into His eyes. Brown and blinking and looking back at you. Seeing you as no one else could see you. Loving you as no one else can love you. The Christ Child came to save the world, but right now, at this moment, in your arms, He is saving you. And that is the dearest Christmas gift of all.
“Thanks be to God for His unspeakable gift.” — 2 Corinthians 9:15
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Sunday, Pleasant Valley Baptist was blessed with our guest Wes Crider accomplished guitarist. His music presentation and testimony is always a blessing and focuses our hearts on the Savior especially at this time of year. After, the church enjoyed a delicious meal together and sharing of gifts. The church took part in visiting a couple of our shut-ins who are faithful members. It was such a joy to visit Ms. Lula Petty in her home and then, to visit Ms. Carolyn Denton at her residence. We were blessed by them.
Next Sunday, December 22nd, Pleasant Valley Baptist choir will present a special music program. There will be traditional and special music presented along with scripture readings bringing glory to God. Make plans to be with us and join in this season of celebration of the Savior’s birth.
This time of year is especially hard for families who have lost loved ones and have illnesses. Pray with us for those with physical needs, Julie McCurdy (flu), Dianne Hullender, Jewel Mitchell, Carolyn Denton, Lula Petty, Denise Pitts, Claudette Armstrong, and many others of whom the Lord knows their name and their need. Many extended family members are in need of prayer and ask for them to be remembered in your prayers knowing God knows. Pray for Pastor Flood and his family, for the church and ministries including missionaries, Sunday school, youth, nursing homes and homeless, orphans. Pray for our country/leaders, congress, Israel/America. Pray God’s will be done with the impeachment in our House of Representatives. Pray for PVBC to grow and spread the gospel in this community. Pray for souls to be saved and God will send revival.
Services are live streamed on Facebook. Service times are Sunday School 10 a.m., Worship 11 a.m., Evening 6 p.m. with prayer at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study and Youth Kid’s Zone meet at 7 p.m. Call for transportation 706 537-3633.
Come visit us at Pleasant Valley Baptist. Be a part of our family should God so lead and help us reach this area for Christ. If you have never trusted Christ as Savior, our desire is to point you to Him and help you come to know Him. You are always welcome!