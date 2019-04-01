On The Journey, Judy Bowman
“Jesus and time”
I think about time a lot these days. Maybe because I’ve lived through a lot of years. But also because the idea of time and how we’ve come to understand it has always fascinated me. When I was a kid, I’d search out our library for books about time-travel until the librarian got tired of me asking for new ones. Over the years, I’ve read as much as I can understand about how modern physics explains time and space. But, like many of us I guess, it’s easier to think of time in simple terms, like a river that flows on forever. We step into that river on the date of our birth and we cross out of it on the other side when we die. Our life flows along with the years as we ride down that river of time. We imagine that time had a beginning on that first day of creation in that time will have an ultimate end when Christ returns.
God created time and He holds time in existence. But God Himself exists outside of time. Without a beginning or an end, God exists in all times, in a kind of perpetual “now.” Imagine a timeline from creation to the end of time laid on a huge, long table. God sees all of time in a single glance. Past, present, and future are all “now.” He sees all of eternity and He sees the entirety of your life, from your conception to your death. And yet, the God we serve isn’t a disinterested observer who watches us from the heavens. God loves us so much that He chose to enter into time and become one of us in the Incarnation. Eternity met time in a Bethlehem manger. Our all-powerful Creator became an infant and lived within a family. And with His conception by the Holy Spirit in the womb of the Blessed Virgin, God changed time forever. Through His life, death, and resurrection, time itself was redeemed. The perpetual “now” of God has infused human history with His presence in ways we might rarely imagine, but through which He continues to reveal Himself to us.
Jesus, as the second person of the Holy Trinity, has always existed. Jesus became a child in Bethlehem. Jesus exists always as the infant born to Mary, and the child in the Temple, and the young man at the wedding in Cana. Jesus is always calling His disciples to follow Him. He is always curing the sick and raising the dead. He is always celebrating the Last Supper and being abandoned in the Garden. Jesus is always being stripped and beaten, and carrying His Cross. He is always suffering and dying for us, just as He is always rising in glory and appearing to those who love Him. Jesus is always ascending to His Father, always reigning in heaven. His eternal presence in time is yet one more way that He extends Himself and offers His love to us, at each step in our own earthly journeys. Because He became one of us in all ways but sin, His life among us shares all our earthly joys, our hopes and fears and sufferings. Through His life, through His time as a man on this earth, Jesus opens the door to eternity for us. Through His life, we see the face our merciful God and by His Cross, we find our hope. Whenever we prayerfully read the Gospel, we can experience the “now” of Jesus’ life, suffering, death, and resurrection. The mystery of our salvation is at once an historical fact and, at the same time, as immediate as the air we breathe. And even more essential to life.
Physics tells us that time and space are a mathematical function and it uses the language of math to describe it. All of that is beyond my meager skills. But I know that Jesus hears me when I pray to Him as the baby in the manger. I know that He hears me when I pray to Him as the child at His mother’s knee. I know that He hears me when I pray to Him as the young man at Cana, the rabbi in the Temple, the weeping friend at Lazarus’ tomb, and the suffering Savior on the Cross. I know that every moment of His historical life is an opportunity for me to know Him, to love Him, and to serve Him. In Christ, all time and eternity meet—and He invites us in, to be with Him.
“What then is time? If no one asks me, I know what it is. If I wish to explain it to him who asks, I do not know.” — St. Augustine
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Don't think Sunday was Dogwood Winter because no Dogwood's blooming yet. But the north wind sure made it cold. The sun was beautiful after the rainy night, but it surely wasn't warm. Well, we can rejoice in God knowing he knows best with all the blessing and mercies He sends our way.
Spurgeon, great Baptist preacher, once summarized, we should pause and consider the magnitude of our great God. Pastor's message Sunday was centered on Daniel 4:34. The background of this verse concerns a dream Nebuchadnezzar had concerning his kingdom. Daniel was the interpreter of the dream from God to the king, vs 4:24 “This is the interpretation O king, and this is the decree of the most High, which is come upon my Lord the king”. Nebuchadnezzar was a gentile king of the Babylonian empire. As king, he looked at his great accomplishment and said in pride, look at what I have done. He considered not, it was God who was responsible for the kingdom. Nebuchadnezzar is used to speak to us today about the God we serve. As a result of his pride, he was advised in vs 25, “That they shall drive thee from men, and thy dwelling shall be with the beasts of the field, and they shall make thee to eat grass as oxen, and they shall wet thee with the dew of heaven, and seven times shall pass over thee, till thou know that the most High ruleth in the kingdom of men and giveth it to whomsoever he will”. Nebuchadnezzar spent seven years as a wild beast. Seven years the king suffered insanity and his kingdom was never made aware. In our verse 34 of the day, we find, “And at the end of the days, I Nebuchadnezzar lifted up mine eyes unto heaven, and mine understanding returned unto me, and I blessed the most High, and I praised and honored him that liveth for ever, whose dominion is an everlasting dominion, and his kingdom is from generation to generation”. A change from the attitude of pride to humility confessing God as the eternal, everlasting sovereign who no one could come against successfully. Now his kingdom and accomplishments were all about God and not himself, Nebuchadnezzar.
Unbelievers ask, where did God come from? God has always been and always will be! There has never been a time when God was not. He is everlasting forever and forever. God is not limited to time and He is unlimited in power and source. The Bible declares Him to be self-existent. He needs nothing and has no necessities. God is enough and says of Himself, I AM. In order to live, we need heat, food, etc. But God needs nothing. Nothing about God's being is derived from another, but all we need is derived from Him. Additionally, there has never been a time in God's mind when we were not.
God is unchangeable and eternal. He reigns as God eternally and unlimited. He is not to be judged or questioned by man. How could man ever bring God into the realm of what we are. He is holy, we are unholy! God is God and as God, He can do whatever He chooses. He is always just and always right. God's sovereignty cannot be explained and yet He gives freewill to choose to follow Him. God doesn't need man, but mankind needs Him. God needs no one, As Creator of all, He has no enemy to threaten or defeat Him. God's throne is unshakable. Since God is such a great God, why do we fear? Prophecy is given to prepare us not to scare. Evil is present and openly displayed. It has become the norm and can be discouraging. We live in the foreshadow of a falling away. We live in a pre-existent period of the tribulation. People would rather believe a lie than the truth. Be encouraged because the almighty God, I AM, is omnipotent, all powerful and has no oppressor. Acknowledge God and His Son and be restored. God knows how to get our attention. You can do nothing without Him and yet Paul says, Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me”
Continue to pray with us for the church, for revival, our country/leaders, and military. Pray for our Pastor and his family.
Pray for the physical needs of so many especially Claudette Armstrong, Denise Pitts, Lula Petty, Emma Jo Davis, Carolyn Denton, and many others on our prayer list. God knows every name and we ask to remember to pray for all. Pray for missionaries, their families, safety and their needs. Pray for souls to be saved and for the preaching of God's Word.
Sunday April 7th, we will be honored to have Brother John (Jeep) Mitchell to bring God's Word for the morning worship service. The evening worship will begin at 5pm with a baby shower for the Cranmore's to follow. Remember to bring finger foods and gift for the new baby boy. Of course, all are invited and included in celebrating this blessing of God.
On April 28th, Brother Mark Lancaster, missionary, will be our guest speaker for the morning worship service.
Mark your calendar to be with us on this date as well as April 7th to hear Brother Mitchell.
Services times are Sunday School 10AM, Worship 11AM, Evening 6PM with pray time at 5:45PM. Wednesday Bible Study and youth at 7PM. Call 706 537-3633 for transportation.
You are cordially invited to be a part of all of our services. We would count it an honor and privilege to have you join in our church family and worship of the Lord. We will be looking for you soon!