On April 2, 2019, the Georgia General Assembly wrapped up the 2019 session after debating and voting on over 100 pieces of legislation.
While the hours were long and sometimes the debate got heated, I believe that we passed legislation that will have a positive impact on all Georgians.
I want to commend my colleagues in the Senate and our friends in the House for all of their deliberative work on issues such as elections, health care and broadband expansion, just to name a few.
Additionally, I want to commend our new governor and lt. governor for their leadership and a successful first year. Their staff and offices were helpful and instrumental with ensuring that the 2019 was a victory for our state.
Of the over 100 pieces of legislation that received final passage, I am proud that two bills I sponsored are now awaiting the governor’s signature and final approval.
Senate Bill 77 creates protections for all monuments located on private property or property owned by the state of Georgia. This legislation was necessary because while current law provides protections for certain monuments in Georgia, protection is not extended to all monuments. If SB 77 is signed into law, Georgians will be prohibited from removing or concealing any monument located on private property or property owned by the State of Georgia. Additionally, anyone who violates this law would be guilty of a misdemeanor and required to pay damages triple the amount of financial losses suffered. I am proud of my colleagues for passing legislation that protects, respects and preserves the history of Georgia.
The second piece of legislation I sponsored which received final passage is Senate Bill 83, which addresses expanding the content of courses in Georgia public high schools to include Hebrew Scriptures and Old and New Testaments. It is important to note that this would not be a requirement but would be an option so that students can learn about the people who make up these stories and how their stories have shaped current society and culture. This is also not a bill to preach religion, but to tell the stories and give the history of men and women of biblical times and their impact and role in the present. During the final approval process, I was happy to agree to the changes made by the House to SB 83. With their recommendations, the Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen (REACH) Scholarship Program will be established. The specific qualifications for the program are outlined in SB 83. The purpose of this scholarship is to provide outstanding students, who are dedicated to their education and demonstrate good behavior, the resources and opportunities they need to help set them up for their educational success.
In addition to these two bills that I sponsored, I am happy that an issue that I have been working on for several years has been addressed — ensuring all of our children have recess. I was honored to carry House Bill 83 which received final passage. Starting at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year, all elementary schools will have to schedule recess for all students K-5 every school day. Recess would not be required on school days when students have physical education (P.E.), structured activity time, or if reasonable circumstances interfere with recess time (inclement weather with no available indoor space, assemblies or field trips exceeding their scheduled duration, etc.) If HB 83 is signed into law, Georgia’s elementary schools will be encouraged to include an average of 30 minutes per day of supervised, unstructured activity time – preferably outdoors. The local boards of education would establish written policies to ensure children’s safety, that recess is scheduled as a break during academic learning and that recess is not withheld for disciplinary or academic reasons. HB 83 is important because it allows recess daily for school children and will enable them to get their energy out in a safe environment so they can come back to the classroom and focus on their learning.
These are just a few of the measures that received final passage and will have a positive impact on our citizens. We are still in the process of thoroughly reviewing what received final passage and what is left for consideration during the second part of the biennium in the 2020 session. While our work for the 2019 session is done, our office remains available to address any of your questions, concerns or needs within the district. Please do not hesitate to contact us for assistance. We are always willing to help!