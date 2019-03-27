Editor’s note: For time-frame reference, this article was submitted Wednesday, March 27.
As we are only three legislative days away from the end of session here at the Capitol, the Senate is moving swiftly to debate all important legislation so it may be sent to Governor’s desk. This is one of the most important times of the session as Senators push their legislation through the House, and Representatives do the same in the Senate. I hope to see the House start to vote on the good legislation the Senate sent over to their Chamber, as we have begun to do for them in the Senate.
Speaking of the House legislation, last week I carried a few House Bills that passed the Senate. House Bill 387 would allow private, nonprofit volunteer fire departments to file a lien on a property if services rendered go unpaid. I am a volunteer firefighter so I know the importance of this particular piece of legislation. In the more rural areas of our state, citizens will pay an annual fee for the services of a volunteer fire department when there is no larger formal fire department available. Sometimes volunteer firefighters will put out a fire at a house that does not pay this annual fee, so this legislation basically allows them to file a lien on that property in order to get paid. We should make sure that the volunteer firefighters who put their lives on the line are properly compensated for their work.
I would also like to address the important piece of legislation the Senate passed last week, House Bill 481. This legislation would prohibit a woman from getting an abortion if a heartbeat is detected, which usually occurs around six weeks into the pregnancy. There would be exemptions in the case of the pregnancy causing a risk to the life of the mother or baby, or if the pregnancy was a result of rape or incest. This bill would give unborn children the same rights that are given to the rest of us under the Georgia Constitution. This bill does one thing: protects life. I was proud to vote in favor of this bill.
Along with addressing legislation, I was honored to welcome radio host Ken Hicks to the Senate so he could be recognized for his life’s work and induction into the Country Radio Hall of Fame. He is actually a member of two halls of fame, as this accomplished man is already a part of the State Gospel Hall of Fame. Mr. Hicks is a man who has done a lot in his life and contributed much to his community. It is always a good thing when I can use my position as a Senator to give great Georgians the recognition they deserve.
This is our last full week before Sine Die on April 2, 2019, so we will be busy addressing legislation that will have an impact on each and every one of you. If you have any questions about House legislation, or the progress of Senate legislation in the house, please contact my office. It is my duty as a Senator to represent you interests. It is a great pleasure to be your Senator from the 53rd District.