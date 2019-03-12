The eighth week of session was an exhausting one, but it is always a good thing when we reach a high level of efficiency and productivity. With over 60 bills covering a variety of topics voted on in the Senate the week of Feb. 25-March 1, we have successfully sent a number of important pieces of legislation over to the House of Representatives. I will continue to work with the House as they hear my sponsored legislation and assure that what is best for Georgia is taken into account.
I had a few of my sponsored bills pass the Senate the week of Feb. 25-March 1, two of which I would like to discuss in some detail. Senate Bill 83, which would expand curriculum provisions to allow high schools to conduct elective courses on the scriptures of the Old and New Testament, passed unanimously. This is important as those scriptures are some of the most important texts from history. If students should wish to learn more about them, they should have the opportunity to do so. This bill simply gives high schoolers that option.
Senate Bill 77 is also about preserving our history. SB 77 would prohibit individuals and agencies from removing or concealing monuments, and measures would be put into place that would protect and preserve all monuments. The bill would allow for two situations in which relocation of a monument may occur: construction in an area where the monument is located or the expansion or alteration of the monument itself. It continues on to specify when, where and under what situation a monument may or may not be relocated. I have said this many times, but this bill is about protecting all monuments. The need for this legislation was brought to my attention by an incident last year where gravestones were desecrated in my district. Knowing your history is important, but so is respecting it. I believe that Senate Bills 83 and 77 show that protecting and preserving our history is incredibly important to me, my constituents and the citizens of Georgia.
Of the many pieces of legislation passed the week of March 4-8, here are a few more short highlights:
• Senate Bill 122 would alter and clarify current franchise laws regarding the relationship between motor vehicle manufacturers and dealers. SB 122 would set up regulations regarding consumer data protection, incentive programs, audits and performance criteria. While we are certainly a business friendly state, and should continue to remain so, we must also protect people’s private information.
• Senate Bill 216 would allow homeowners to pay property taxes in advance, if the taxpayer and local government agree to it. If you have the money to pay, then why wait? I was proud to sponsor and champion this legislation through the Senate to assure that people are able to pay their taxes when they have the best ability to do so, not when it is inconvenient.
• Senate Resolution 264, which I sponsored, would create a 10-member joint Emergency Medical Services Study Committee. This committee would review the following regarding emergency medical services: safety standards, accreditation requirements, zoning for 9-1-1 response, proper education, technological advancements and any other applicable topics. As a volunteer firefighter, I have seen first-hand the difficulties that come with being a first responder. This study committee will hopefully work to create legislation that assures emergency medical services are deployed in the most efficient, safe and innovative way possible.
If you have any comments, questions or concerns regarding what has already passed or what we may debate in the future, please contact my office. I am always available to hear your concerns and input, as I am here to represent you after all. It is my honor to be the Senator from the 53rd District.