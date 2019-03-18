I watched a guy at a local beanery.
He was alone, finished picking through a late lunch, watching his watch, which I thought strange, just staring at it.
Didn't he know that the closer you watch time the slower it creeps along?
People don't carry watches any more. I'm glad he has a watch.
Then he chuckled. Aww. I got it then.
He was watching something on his miracle watch and there were little white plugs in his ears.
When he finished and gathered up his stuff to leave I just had to ask about the watch.
As with many shiny new things the owner was happy to explain the benefits. The watch also can display, in very tiny type I'm guessing, e-mails, texts, the latest news from somewhere. It has a GPS and you can download maps.
The film was stored on his cell phone and wirelessly went from the cell to the watch. Rather than having to watch the film on the small screen of his cell phone he could view it on the smaller screen of his watch.
I don't know how the guy could see anything. The screen of the watch is tiny, too small for crowd scenes. This is designed for young eyes.
Is this making any sense to you or is just me?
The “smart watch” offers a timepiece but also some way — and I don't know how — to keep up with the number of steps the wearer takes and measures the time you are not doing anything,
And that's not all. It is a heart-rate monitor, calculator, shows weather information and forecasts, can analyze the wearer's sleep and has a camera. It has a little speaker and a microphone. Whatever the microphone picks up is stored on your cell phone.
Did I mention that the smart watch also IS a cell phone?
And, as he showed me the telephone icon, there is an emergency button.
“Oh, in case you've fallen and can't get up.”
“Yeah.” You don't have to wear one of those buttons on a leash.
He illustrated changing the color or graphic on the face. He was using a graphic of a common old watch face, including a jumpy second hand.
The watch responds intuitively to voice commands. Intuitive as in being able to guess what you are saying.
And, he boasted, it had “Siri.”
“Siri? What's that?”
“You can talk to it,” he said proudly.
“Well,” I thought, “I can talk to a tree but what good is that going to do anybody.” So, I asked.
“Siri? You can ask it to look up stuff on the internet.”
Questions. More questions but I didn't ask any more of them.