On Monday, January 13th, the Senate convened to start the second year of the 155th Georgia General Assembly and we immediately got down to business.
Last Thursday, Governor Brian Kemp outlined his legislative priorities for the session in his annual State of the State address. In this speech, Gov. Kemp emphasized the progress our state has made since last year and reinforced his commitment to combat gangs and human trafficking. He also reiterated the pledge he made last year to our educators by following through with an additional $2,000 pay raise for Georgia’s teachers. I look forward to working with the Governor’s Office on these proposals and others to continue to make Georgia as great as it can be.
This week consisted of joint budget hearings with members of the Senate and House Appropriations Committees. I have the honor of serving on the Senate Appropriations Committee where I am able to play a role in the legislature’s only constitutional responsibility: creating and passing a balanced budget. This year, we plan to institute a series of budget cuts designed to reduce state spending by six percent for Fiscal Year 2021. The cuts will focus on improving cooperation between existing programs and departments, without reducing the quality of services offered to Georgians. During our hearings, we heard from Gov. Kemp, as well as representatives from Georgia’s state agencies to hear their funding needs for the upcoming fiscal year. Over the next few weeks, the House and Senate will continue to hold separate hearings on the budget and, eventually, produce the finished product in the form of a bill. I look forward to working with my fellow legislators to ensure that each dollar is allocated fairly and responsibly.
Next week, many Senate committees will hold their first meetings of the year. This year, I will continue to serve as the chairman of the Senate Rules Committee. The Rules Committee has jurisdiction over the Rules of the Senate and its order of business, including the setting of Senate calendars for consideration of bills and resolutions. This is important because this committee has the responsibility of overseeing the process of sending legislation to the Senate floor for consideration by the entire Senate body. As a committee, we can ensure that each bill or resolution that goes to the Senate floor has the wellbeing of all Georgians in mind.
In addition to our work at the Capitol, I also had the privilege of visiting the White House last week to witness the signing of the Phase One Trade Agreement between the United States and China. This deal will provide significant aid by reducing existing barriers to trade that prevent Georgia farmers from exporting their products to China. This will lead to an increase in the number of jobs in the Georgia agriculture industry and will create numerous additional economic development opportunities for our farmers. I am incredibly thankful for this effort to assist rural communities in Georgia, and across the nation, and I was honored to have been able to attend.
Next week, we will be back in session under the Gold Dome, as we attend legislative days five through nine. If you ever have questions, comments, or concerns about District 53, the budget, or anything going on in the state, feel free to reach out to my office. We are always more than happy to hear from you and work hard to represent you in the best possible way.