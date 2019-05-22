Have you ever wondered how one of the world’s most highly-educated, highly-cultured and devoutly-religious people could have been taken in by an insane demagogue like Adolph Hitler? But we must also remember that the German people were economically desperate at the time and had little experience in self-government — and most of that bad. History indicates that representative government tends to fail when people lose faith in the democratic process.
For most of our history we have assumed that democracy is so strongly ingrained and rooted in our national psyche and institutions that we are immune to the autocratic urges plaguing other societies. But if free people do not constantly renew their commitment to democratic principles and value them above partisan differences, they can quickly lose the privilege of governing themselves.
Democracy’s decline often begins with partisan attacks on key institutions. Prior to the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s such a scenario ended in a fascist/royalist takeover. Partisans on both the left and the right accused each other of being “enemies of the state.” Their spiraling, vicious rhetoric hastened the breakdown of what was left of a Spanish democracy still in its infancy. A similar autocratic takeover had already occurred in Germany and Italy a few years earlier, but apparently the Spanish chose not to learn from it.
Many observers are shocked today by the degree to which the GOP is willing to go along with Trump’s irrational conduct just to maintain its tenuous Senate majority. And most any Republican of note who dares to disagree with Trump risks being summarily dismissed from the government. But to his everlasting credit, Trump got a corporate income tax reduction bill passed that GOP stalwarts had been trying unsuccessfully to pass for decades.
At first the media expected more resistance to Trump’s unpredictable behavior by members of his own party, but that hasn’t materialized. But should he be impeached as many Democrats insist? That would be the last thing in the world they should want to do. With Trump out of the way Mike Pence and the rest of the GOP right-wing hardliners would have a blank check with which to dismantle Medicare, starve Social Security, cancel all environmental protection and revive nativist white male supremacy.
The first step in restoring our nation’s sanity has already begun — the Democratic recapture of the House of Representatives. But the in-party usually loses congressional seats in the midterm elections anyway. Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama lost more congressional seats than Trump in ’18. But stripped of some of his legislative majority, Trump should be politically weakened until 2020. Then he could possibly be defeated in the GOP presidential primary or in the general election.
I would like to reemphasize, however, that Donald Trump alone is the cause of few of our present woes. He is the result or symptom of America’s increasing drift toward selfishness and neo-isolationism. Jimmy Carter sowed the seeds of his own defeat with his 1979 “Malaise Speech” that initially warned of this gathering trend. But Carter told us the unpleasant truth. Any doubters should Google up his speech and read it for themselves. Unfortunately, politicians often lose elections by telling us the truth and by challenging us to face the facts. We don’t want to hear it. And that, dear folks, could eventually prove to be our undoing.