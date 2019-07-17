The Mexicans, of course, come here for jobs. But many of the Central American immigrants pouring across our borders are, supposedly at least, fleeing political, religious and other types of persecution.
But that’s not the whole story. They are also fleeing countries rife with criminal gangs, dangerous streets, corrupted, incompetent police, oppressive, autocratic governments, widespread unemployment, endemic poverty and generally intolerable living conditions. In other words, they live in lousy countries.
But if living in a lousy country qualifies one for admittance to the U.S., almost half the world’s inhabitants would be eligible to come here tomorrow. By unconditionally accepting these unfortunate people we are merely relieving the symptoms of a dystopian existence and are not addressing the basic causes of the overwhelming poverty and dysfunction forcing them to flee their native lands.
In one respect we are providing a safety valve for the social unrest created by these Central American crime-ridden, dictator-ruled autocracies. But how did all this come about in the first place?
The intolerable Central American social and political situation is more than just a humanitarian crisis. And the United States must bear a great deal of the responsibility for the dire poverty, violence and corruption down there. Our government has a long history of standing on the wrong side in Latin American internal conflicts and of consistently supporting dictators against democratically-elected officials. But why?
For almost a century, American corporations, initially led by the United Fruit Company, have supported right-wing dictatorships in Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and elsewhere in denying freedom and economic opportunity to their own people. Washington has supplied these autocratic regimes with cash, military hardware and training, often in the guise of anti-drug efforts.
This was largely done through corporate lobbyist influence financed by U. S. companies operating in Central America. We even educated former Nicaraguan dictator Anastasio Somoza’s Son at West Point.
In return these American corporations have been allowed to pay ridiculously low taxes and wages and to put down protesting organized labor or political movements seeking justice. And get this: some U.S.-owned companies have even been permitted to estimate the value of their own property for tax assessment purposes.
Any opposition to these cozy arrangements has been routinely dismissed as communist-inspired, our standard answer to righteous opposition throughout the world. Historically we have consistently supported Latin American autocrats in denying freedom and decent living conditions to their own people.
What we are seeing today at our southern border is the result of U.S. tax dollars being wasted in supporting cooperative Central American generals, autocrats and oligarchs. We have also spent millions and millions of our tax dollars funding a phony war on drugs and in supplying arms and training to largely incompetent and corrupt Latin American police and military forces.
The intolerable conditions that forced the refugees to flee northward in the first place must be addressed if the border crisis is ever to be resolved. Although controlled immigration might be appropriate in some cases, it is not the long-term solution to a problem that is primarily political and economic in nature and is at least partially of our own making.