A front-page news article in the Aug. 14 issues of the Catoosa County News and Walker County Messenger revealed that enough opioid pills have been legally shipped to this area for each resident to have 58 pills per person per year. Personally, I’ve been cheated. Outside of two Oxycodone capsules following my 2013 coronary bypass surgery, I’m way behind on my opioid allotment.
With his usual racist-tainted scare tactics aimed at stirring our ingrained xenophobia, President Trump has convinced many of his followers that tons of illegal drugs are being brought into our country by illegal immigrants. And, no doubt, some are. But relatively few of the drugs coming across the Mexican border are brought in by immigrants. They are mostly concealed in otherwise legal shipments aboard commercial tractor-trailer rigs or passenger automobiles. But as we have read, most of the opioids coming into our community are produced by American pharmaceutical companies, sold, delivered and, supposedly, prescribed right here in the state of Georgia.
Today our nation has two serious, potentially terminal problems which it refuses to acknowledge: human-induced global warming and (also human-induced) a drug addiction epidemic.
Initiated by President Nixon, several U.S. presidents have pursued their own “War on Drugs” programs. And Drugs have emerged the winner every time. Just as with Reagan’s failed Supply-Side Economics strategies, we have concentrated on attacking the supply side of the drug problem with little success. Although the drug producers might seem the logical place to start, success is virtually impossible to accomplish due to the increasingly high demand. Add to this the wide-spread graft and corruption in the police and the military establishments of the Latin American nations that produce the drugs and it becomes abundantly clear that most efforts to shut off the supply are exercises in futility. When one source is shut down two more spring up in its place. Then what’s the answer?
A 1990’s two-year study by the RAND Drug Policy Research Center concluded that current drug interdiction methods that primarily use military resources, have little or no effect on cocaine production or importation into this country. The RAND Center recommended that interdiction efforts be switched to prevention and treatment as the cheapest and most effective way to reduce drug abuse. Recent studies indicate that drug education, prevention and treatment are 23 times more effective than supply-side directed “War on Drugs” strategies. Due to the inevitable law of supply and demand, any interruption in the supply results in a price increase immediately followed by the development of new supply sources. It’s a classic study in free-market economics. Example: at the end of a six-year joint U.S.-Colombian effort to eradicate cocaine-growing fields the production volume remained essentially unchanged. Why? Cocaine farmers simply relocated their fields, some of them several times, with minimum interruption in the supply. But in spite of these lessons in basic economics we seem to have missed the message.
In 2015 the U. S. government spent over $25 billion on drug supply reduction efforts while allocating only $11 billion for demand reduction. Demand reduction includes education, prevention and treatment. No wonder our War on Drugs has been a resounding failure.