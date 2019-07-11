Self-ordained pundits tell us we have never been as divided as a nation as we are today. But through selective amnesia they are overlooking important periods in our history when things looked just as bleak, or worse. As in the past, we should weather the current tempest.
Our worst crisis ever, of course, was in 1861 when the Southern states seceded from the Union. This was followed by a bloody civil war and almost 700,000 American deaths.
In the early 1830s South Carolina threatened to nullify a tariff law with which it disagreed and to possibly secede from the Union. But President Andrew Jackson warned he would send federal troops into the state and hang certain nullification leaders as traitors. Fortunately, South Carolinians came to their senses and the Union survived-at least for a while.
During an 1856 debate on the Senate floor a hot-headed young South Carolina senator, Preston Brooks, savagely attacked a much older Massachusetts senator, Charles Sumner, with a brass cane as he delivered an anti-slavery speech that enraged Brooks. The attack inflicted near-fatal injuries. Brooks was heavily fined for this vicious act, but it was paid by his supporters. Sumner never fully recovered.
During the 1828 presidential campaign John Quincy Adams’ supporters called Andrew Jackson’s wife Rachel an outright wh--e. In retaliation, writers supporting Jackson claimed Adams had pimped women for the Czar of Russia while accompanying his father there on a diplomatic mission. And there have been other similarly egregious incidents throughout our history.
Many of the sexual allegations made concerning President Warren G. Harding would rival any boudoir antics of which Bill Clinton and Donald Trump were accused (and were probably guilty.) One lady claimed she was conceived by her mother and Harding in a White House cloak closet. The only area in which Donald Trump clearly leads the pack is in his consummate dishonesty, disconnectedness and incompetency. As they say, he often “hasn’t a clue.”
Former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice stated at a conference some time back that our democratic republic has the unique structure, traditions and wherewithal to weather such tempests and will continue to survive. Let’s hope she was right.
I recall a panel of newscasters on a Sunday morning talk show discussing the Republican Party’s future after Nixon’s resignation following the Watergate scandal. They most all agreed that the Republican Party as we knew it then was dead in the water. But four short years later Republican Ronald Reagan beat Democrat Jimmy Carter by a landslide. Short demise!
To put the present mess in Washington in perspective we must look back to other critical times when our faith, hope and determination overcame our initial frustrations and fears. And the first step toward restoration has already begun: preventing further legislative mischief by depriving Donald Trump of his congressional majority. But the Democrats have little reason for self-congratulation after winning the House majority. The party in the White House usually loses congressional seats in the midterm elections. In fact, Trump’s midterm losses were less than George W. Bush’s, Clinton’s or Obama’s.
Then should we rely on “trusting our better angels?” That’s frequently a bad bet. Our founding fathers had limited faith in our better angels and the constitution they devised with its limits, checks and balances reflects that realism. But we’ll survive.