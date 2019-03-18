The anti-Semitism we thought we had put to rest is again raising its ugly head, this time, of all places, in the U.S. Congress.
But throughout history Jews have been subjected to prejudice, discrimination and even atrocities, partly because they refuse to accept Jesus as their promised Messiah. But was He the “Moshiak ben David,” the Anointed One of Hebrew prophesy? This matter is not as clear-cut as some Christian fundamentalists might think or want it to be.
We must first understand that Jewish messianic traditions derive from other sources than just Old Testament prophecy. According to these, the Messiah was to be a fully-human descendant of King David, not the hybrid divine/human Jesus of Christian Trinitarian theology. And Him being the Son of God was not mentioned. The Gospels of Matthew and Luke go to great lengths to establish Jesus’ descent through the Davidic line. But, rather interestingly, they also give two conflicting genealogies. And the blood lineage cited in both gospels is through Mary’s husband Joseph. And he had only a stepfather relationship to Jesus whom we Christians believe was God’s son.
The Hebrew Messiah was also prophesied to be a political and military leader. But by His own witness, Jesus was neither. And by some interpretations and traditions the Messiah would come after Jerusalem had been restored and the Temple rebuilt. He would then bring the Diaspora Jews back to the Promised Land for a 1,000-year reign of peace and light. But there is controversy over whether this restoration was to take place at the beginning or at the close of the 1,000-year millennium. But to date none of this has happened. The Israeli-Palestinian sovereignty issue remains unresolved and part of the Temple is still a pile of rocks and under Muslim control. And today almost half the world’s Jews are fully-assimilated Americans with little likelihood of migrating to a land fraught with uncertainty, conflict and danger.
Although rarely encountered in America, European Jews were maligned as “Christ Killers” and blamed for Jesus’ death based on interpretations of certain Gospel passages. But did the Jews kill Jesus? Under Jewish law, execution was by stoning as was Steven in Acts 7, hanging or beheading. Crucifixion was a Roman method. And only Roman authorities could impose the death penalty in Judea in the first century CE. When Jesus was called “King of the Jews,” it threatened Roman sovereignty and stirred up fears of another Jewish uprising. The Romans had good reason to want Jesus dead. And after reviewing the first century CE evidence, the 1965 Roman Catholic Vatican Council II completely absolved the Jews of Jesus’ death.
Although Jesus was born, lived and died a believing, practicing Jew and most of the first-century CE Christians were Jewish, few Jews today embrace Christianity. Almost half of them describe themselves as ethnic but not religious Jews. And although many of today’s Jews marry outside their faith, few become Christians. Many claim “no particular faith.” While not technically atheism, this approaches agnosticism.
I feel that in view of the historical realities, the Jews should neither be faulted for their failure to accept Jesus as their promised Messiah nor for His death. But 2,000 years of uninterrupted error are not easily overcome in one generation.