Since the very beginning of his 2016 presidential campaign Donald Trump has been trying to alarm us about the supposed “mass invasion” of our country by illegal aliens. He seems particularly perturbed about immigrant refugees from Latin American and Muslim countries.
But since a substantial part of Trump’s electoral support came from the Christian evangelical-fundamentalist community that bases so much of its beliefs on a literal interpretation of the Bible, shouldn’t they also be concerned about what the Holy Scriptures have to say about our attitude toward and treatment of strangers?
The warnings expressed by President Trump against immigrants and foreigners in general have little relation to fact. Arrest and prison records compiled by the FBI indicate that the crime and terrorism rates for immigrants are less by half of those for native-born perpetrators. So let’s also look at what our Judeo-Christian religious traditions say about what our attitude toward refugees and strangers should be.
Throughout the Old and New Testaments we are encouraged to treat strangers with dignity, hospitality and kindness. In the Pentateuch, the first five books of the Old Testament, the terms “stranger” or “alien” appear almost fifty times. And in Deuteronomy we are especially urged to treat them with kindness and concern. And throughout the Old Testament the Israelites were repeatedly reminded that they themselves were once strangers enslaved in Egypt and captives in Babylon. Rather surprisingly, a policy of kindness toward strangers is also found in the Quran, the Muslim holy book. This was possibly derived from earlier Hebrew scriptures and traditions as were so many other Muslim writings.
The New Testament passage most often quoted in dealing with the treatment of strangers are the well-known words from Matthew 25: 31-40. Here the stranger in question could have been Jesus in disguise. “Truly I say to you, as you did it unto one of the least of these, my brothers, you did it unto me.”
Some biblical scholars feel that in the New Testament Greek the words “stranger” and “neighbor” are more closely related than commonly thought. Accordingly, the Golden Rule which directs us to love our neighbors as ourselves could refer not only to people we know, but to strangers as well and could conceivably include all humankind.
Evangelicals and fundamentalists, many of whom are biblical literalists, will fiercely defend the words in Genesis that tell us God created the world in six calendar days. But when it comes to obeying the Bible’s instructions on the treatment of the poor and needy, literalism often takes a walk.
The words of the Apostle Paul, without whose testimony Christianity as we know it today would probably not exist, are clear that “in Christ there is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is no male and female.” From these words Paul leaves little doubt of our being “one in Christ.”
Do we Americans, the vast majority of whom still profess Christian beliefs of some kind despite our declining church attendance, have any problems with the Judaic-Christian mandate to treat strangers as we ourselves would want to be treated? At least one of us does.