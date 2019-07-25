Some readers are probably tiring of my complaints on American health care, public education, college tuition, vocational job training and especially my concerns over global warming. But to ignore these unpleasant truths is to write off our country’s future. But how do other countries afford the responsibilities that we apparently cannot, or will not, assume? It mostly has to do with taxes.
We know that European and advanced Asian countries tax themselves at a much higher rate than the U.S. But the biggest difference is that the wealthiest one percent of Americans are taxed at a ridiculously low rate compared to their counterparts abroad.
But it hasn’t always been that way. In the 1950s and ‘60s when the U.S. economy was still enjoying a post-war boom the wealthiest Americans paid a top marginal tax rate of 91%. And that high rate had no measurable negative effect on the economy. The top rate is now less than half that at 43.4%. But with all the loopholes, credits, write-offs and other tax-avoidance devices the richest 1% pay a top effective rate of slightly more than 20%. That’s hardly more than workers earning $75,000.
Multibillionaire Warren Buffet has repeatedly made the point that he is taxed at a lower rate than his secretary. The rate the very wealthiest pay today is even less since the passage of Trump’s 2017 tax bill. As George W.’s before him, Trump’s tax law was shamelessly slanted toward the wealthy.
One recent year 1,470 taxpayers who reported incomes of more than $1 million through various tax dodges paid no taxes at all. Equally unfair, CEOs of major U.S. corporations on average make 300 times more than their workers. In most other industrialized countries this figure is closer to 50.
The biggest cause of income disparity today is the ridiculously low rate at which capital gains and dividend incomes are taxed. The reason given is that the wealthy shareholders will invest their tax savings and create more prosperity and jobs. Baloney! Conservative by nature, the wealthy will only invest when they see opportunities for increased dividends and capital gains. Otherwise they will merely fatten their own bank accounts with the additional tax savings. Real economic growth will only materialize when workers have more money in their pockets to buy houses, cars, TVs, etc. Ours is a consumer-driven economy.
The entire developed world has a graduated income tax; it’s past time for the wealthiest American individuals and corporations to start paying their rightful share. Today they take unfair advantage of our confusing, complicated tax laws while the rest of us pick up the tab.
Of all the “oppressive taxation” lies cited by conservatives, the estate inheritance tax, or “death tax,” tops them all. This infers we must even pay taxes to die. The fact is that estate taxes are due only on inheritances over $11.18 million. I’m pretty sure I’m exempt from that one.
An unintended consequence of Trump’s 2017 tax bill was the seductively reduced payroll deduction amount for some taxpayers that has created a false benefit. Many found that when they filed their returns the refund they were used to receiving was actually less. But in the third year of the Trumpocracy by now we should be used to such surprises.