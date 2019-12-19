According to a Washington Post article, in his first 400 days in office President Donald Trump issued more than 2,400 false or misleading statements. That might be stretching it a bit, but he told some whoppers.
But hardly anyone ever challenges him and his approval rating with Republicans remains at around 80 percent. Here is just a sampling of Trump’s “carelessness with the facts.”
Trump: “Today I opened a major Apple manufacturing plant in Texas that will bring high-paying jobs back to America.” Truth: That plant opened in 2013 under Obama, three years before Trump took office.
Trump: “Nancy Pelosi and the corrupt Democrats planned to impeach me even before I took office.” Truth: Nancy Pelosi consistently opposed her fellow Democrats on impeachment until the evidence became too overwhelming to ignore.
Trump: “Yesterday we had the strongest dollar in our history.” Truth: That figure nowhere approached the record highs for the dollar.
Trump: “Google manipulated 2.6-16 million votes for Hillary Clinton.” Truth: This total lie was supported by no voter records.
Trump: “Gas plants in Pennsylvania and Louisiana could never have opened without my efforts.” Truth: Both operations were well underway before Trump took office.
And his nose, like Pinocchio’s in the legend, grows longer and longer.
What amazes me isn’t that Trump lies — he has made a lifetime career of doing that — but that we let him get by with it. Apparently, few bother to verify what he says although it’s easy to do. Anyone with a computer or access to one can check out Trump’s claims.
In a New York Times column London Business School psychology professor Daniel A. Effron suggests that “even though Trump’s followers might recognize his claims as false, they tolerate them as a side-effect of his off-the-cuff rhetorical style they admire so much.”
People apply different standards of honesty to statements that resonate with their own political biases as opposed to those with which they might disagree. They can also become totally desensitized to Trump’s dishonesty by his sheer repetitiveness. Adolph Hitler used this strategy quite successfully. Other research suggests that it’s not all that unethical for a politician to lie so long as the falsehood could have been true (ugh!). Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders once defended her boss by saying, “Whether it’s a real video, the threat itself is real.” In fact, each of Trump’s press secretaries, and there have been several, have implied that many of his statements, while obviously false, could have been true under different circumstances. What kind of convoluted logic is that?
After three years most Trump supporters seem oblivious to his incessant lying. And those who are aware feel it is counterbalanced by his general right-wing policies: anti-abortion, anti-immigrant, a general opposition to gay rights and for the trickle-down effect of his tax relief strategies for the wealthiest. This is warmed-over supply-side economics that has never worked anywhere, anytime.
Not all of Trumps supporters are fooled by his disconnected rhetoric. But when the lies are in tune with their personal politics it isn’t hard to subvert their moral judgment and convince them to imagine the falsehoods, if not true, are at least harmless. A little manipulated imagination can overcome a lot of truth and fact.