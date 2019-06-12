In determining history’s cruelest people, there have been a lot of mean folks out there to choose from, and there still are. In researching modern times, the Nazi Holocaust, the Russian Pogroms and Mao’s Chinese Communist starvation of millions immediately come to mind. But humankind’s cruelty to humans has a long and sordid history.
Old Testament accounts contain narratives of ethnic hatreds and ruthless atrocities among the various tribes and cultures of the ancient Middle Eastern Fertile Crescent area. These include cases of genocide and infanticide. And numbered among the guilty were God’s Chosen People, the Israelites.
Later the Romans maintained order in their empire by the brutalist means imaginable, including crucifixion. The later atrocities by the Muslim Ottoman Turks during their empire period were no less inhumane. And when the Spanish expelled the Muslims from the Iberian Peninsula in 1492 (yes, the same year), they imposed the death penalty on the remaining alien residents, mainly Jews, who refused to convert to Christianity. It was baptism, exile or death.
Later the Spanish and French Empires maintained order by the cruelest means imaginable, including wholesale chattel slavery. But history’s cruelest overall? I nominate the Bloody British.
Before their conversion to Protestantism the English regularly executed religious scholars for the “crime” of translating the Bible from Latin to English so the common people might understand it. An early translator, William Tyndale, was burned at the stake, an execution equally as horrible as crucifixion. Another translator, John Wycliffe, died of natural causes before he could be incinerated. But British ecclesiastical authorities had his body exhumed and burned anyway, just for good measure. And these were our civilized, Christian ancestors?
Although the British outlawed slavery decades before the United States, in earlier times they dominated the transatlantic slave trade. And for most of their Empire period they treated their colonial subjects little better than slaves.
The most egregious example of British inhumanity, I think, was their allowing almost two million Irish colonial subjects to die of starvation during the 1845-50 Irish potato famine. During this same time British landowners continued to export other food from their Irish farms to the British mainland and elsewhere for profit while the Irish people literally starved to death. The British adopted a laissez-faire policy toward the famine and assigned Sir Charles Travelyan to administrate the relief. Travelyan believed the famine was God’s judgment to teach the Catholic Irish a lesson and acted accordingly. He felt little need to relieve the suffering and often delayed the delivery of foreign relief. The export of food from Ireland during the famine by the British reached new heights as the Irish people starved, died or-the lucky ones-migrated.
A complete account of harsh British colonial policies and outright genocide in Africa and India would require a separate narrative. When the British were finally forced by economic and political realities to give up their empire after World War II, they showed little consideration toward their former subject people. They left them destitute with little or no provisions to sustain and govern themselves. The result was political and social chaos, economic failure, civil riots, and armed insurrection. A great many of today’s trouble spots are Britain’s former colonies left destitute when they were no longer able to govern them. The cruelest? I rest my case.