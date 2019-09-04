The recent alarming increase in corporate stockholder buybacks of their own stock is a clear indication of what’s going on in today’s high-profit, high-risk, low-wage, anti-regulatory economy.
Stock buybacks occur when corporations use part of their profits that would otherwise be taxed and distributed to stockholders to buy shares of their own company’s stock. This, of course, reduces the total number of outstanding shares, thereby increasing the remaining individual share prices. This provides a capital gain to shareholders which is taxed at a lower rate than dividend income. This cozy arrangement provides more profits to the shareholders with no effort on their part. And it’s all completely legal.
Over the last decade some companies have returned as high as 94% of their profits to shareholders in buybacks. But they then argue they can’t afford higher employee wages and benefits or needed technological investment. Somebody is deceiving somebody on a grand scale here. At least $200 billion in new stock buybacks were made possible after Trump’s 2017 tax bill gave U.S. companies huge windfall profits which would have otherwise been subject to taxes. The largest beneficiary of Trump’s new tax bill, Wells Fargo, repurchased $40 billion of its own stock.
I realize this entire business is a little complicated for the average citizen to gasp. And the wealthy elite establishment that bankrolls mainly one political party depends on this complexity to confuse the voters and sneak through legislation that allows shareholders to avoid their fair share of taxes. They have also chipped away at the New Deal safeguards enacted after the Great Depression to prevent another stock market crash. This includes the 1935 Glass-Steagall Act that, among other things, prevented commercial banks where you and I keep our money from investing in the riskier stock market. This practice, rather common in the pre-1931 era, was a major cause of the Great Depression and contributed to bank failures and the loss of savings by depositors. Glass-Steagall also prohibited most corporate stock buybacks. But those safeguards have been so watered down today as to be ineffective.
The reasons given for repealing these protective laws? Conservative lawmakers tell us times have changed and these safeguards are no longer necessary to protect us from the corruption and greed of the marketplace. Horsefeathers! The relaxed restraints during the George W. Bush administration led to the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. Because of mergers and acquisitions, formerly limited by Glass-Steagall and other laws, the largest banks have become “too big to fail” and commercial and investment banks have grown closer. Many economists see this as a major factor in the 2008 financial crisis.
In a nutshell, the 2004-8 “Great (Bush) Recession” was primarily caused by the marketing of sub-prime mortgages granted to people otherwise unqualified by income or credit history to borrow on such a scale. And many of these bad loans were concealed by irresponsible mortgage underwriting. When the chickens finally came home to roost and the market threatened to fold and bring the entire U.S. economy down with it, President Obama’s bold and decisive action stopped the bleeding and eventually restored economic growth in 2012. But guess who now takes credit for it?