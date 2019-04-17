I recently read that Georgia Rep. Kasey Carpenter proposed to introduce another “Religious Protection Bill” designed to allow students and teachers to participate in religious activities in the classroom. This was but another attempt to bypass the 1963 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that reaffirmed the First Amendment’s provision for separation of church and state. But this issue will continue to be decided by the courts as a constitutional matter, not the legislatures. In fact, that question was decided over a half century ago. Carpenter is merely playing politics to his base.
First, let me state my own feelings as a believing, practicing Christian. Bible reading and prayer in public schools, or anywhere else for that matter, in no way offends me. It merely reflects my own faith. But one of our more unique founding principles states that we respect minority rights as well as our own. And both state and federal courts have consistently ruled that allowing religious activities in public facilities constitutes recognizing the establishment of religion. Religious activities should be practiced in the respective institutions provided, not in public tax-supported facilities. Is it that hard to understand?
I think the biggest error throughout this church-state controversy is the assumption that the United States was founded as a Christian nation. To be sure, Virginia delegate Patrick Henry and others introduced bills to establish Christianity as our official religion, but they were defeated. And the 1796 treaty with Tripoli signed by President Washington and unanimously by the Senate stated, “The United States is not in any sense founded on the Christian religion.” And we must remember that the President and Senate were all, in some way, adherents of Christianity.
Here’s what James Madison, the “Father of the U. S. Constitution,” who personally composed a great part of that document, had to say about religion and government: “Who does not see that the same authority which can establish Christianity in exclusion of all other religions, may establish with the same ease any particular sect of Christians in exclusion of all other sects?”
And as to freedom from religion Madison wrote “While we assert for ourselves a freedom to embrace, to profess and to observe the religion we believe to be of divine origin, we cannot deny an equal freedom to those whose minds have not yet yielded to the evidence which has convinced us. During almost fifteen centuries has the legal establishment of religion been on trial. What have been its fruits? More or less in all places pride and indolence in the clergy, ignorance and servility in the laity, in both, superstition, bigotry and persecution.” Sound like anyone we might know today?
As an evangelical, at least by my own definition, I believe in changed lives through personal conversion. And I have known of these spiritual transformations taking place at regular church services, revivals, street corner witnessing and even in barrooms. But I have never known of one taking place in a public-school classroom or during prayer before an athletic event.
To expect public institutions to convey religious messages to the unconverted is a tacit admission that our religious institutions are not up to the task. And judging from declining memberships in most North American and European churches and synagogues, there might be some cause for concern here. But still, we don’t have the right to force our own faith on others in captive audience situations.