It has become fashionable in certain quasi-intellectual circles to cite religion as the major cause of the world’s armed conflicts, including the recent wars and terrorist attacks.
From Voltaire to Richard Dawkins, this idea has provided ammunition for atheists and secularists to use to attack religion, particularly those with which they particularly disagree.
But even though certain wars, insurrections and persecutions have been accompanied by overzealous religious fervor, few serious historians or political scientists would name religion as a primary cause of human conflict.
In their scholarly work “Encyclopedia of War,” researchers Charles Phillips and Alan Axelrod have identified 1,736 wars, but only 123, or less than 7 percent, could be classified as having a primarily religious cause. And the religious wars in their study accounted for less than 2 percent of total wartime deaths.
While from one to three million people were killed in the Crusades and over 3,000 in the Spanish Inquisition, as many as 35 million soldiers and civilians lost their lives in the senseless slaughter of World War I, a totally secular conflict. And the total human cost in World War II, also totally secular, is beyond measure.
Most modern armed conflicts, including the Napoleonic Wars, the American Civil War, World Wars I and II and the Korean and Vietnam conflicts had no religious involvement whatsoever.
In reviewing our own relatively short history, by no stretch of the imagination could religion be assigned even a small causal role in any war in which the U.S. has been engaged. Nevertheless, I think it is interesting that in the American Civil War, both Confederate and Union partisans were supremely confident that God and the Holy Scriptures were on their side, particularly on the slavery issue, and would ultimately provide them with a victorious outcome.
In her “Fields of Blood,” noted historian of religion Karen Armstrong details the age-old relationship between religion and violence. She admits that many of the world’s armed conflicts have been framed in terms of religious faith and that few religions’ hands are clean in this respect. But the author, as historians in general, places the primary blame for most wars on social and economic conditions in which larger, more aggressive political organizations dominated by aggressive warrior elites and dynasties attacked their weaker, less aggressive neighbors.
In Armstrong’s theory of war nations and why wars happen, religion is only an incidental participant. I especially agree with Armstrong that the real cause of much human aggression is unmitigated greed, with religion playing only an understudy role. And today the so-called religious wars in places like Israel-Palestine (Jews vs Muslims) and Northern Ireland (Catholics vs Protestants) are far more about real estate than theology.
I’m not saying religion has not been an element in human conflict. It most obviously has been and will continue to be. And today it is frustrating that the area of the world with the most savage, destructive ongoing warfare is the ancestral home of our three Abrahamic faiths: Judaism, Christianity and Islam. Ironically, all three of these spiritual traditions place great emphasis on a God-ordered peaceful universe, particularly among the (supposedly) kindred “people of the book.” The Prophet Isaiah, revered by all three religions, foretold “they shall beat their swords into ploughshares and their spears into pruning hooks.” After almost three millennia of seemingly endless bloodshed in the Holy Land, Ike, we’re still waiting.
George B. Reed Jr., who lives in Rossville, can be reached by email at reed1600@bellsouth.net.