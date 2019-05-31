The Great Depression was by far our worst financial crisis ever when the 1929 stock market crash brought the nation to its knees. But President Franklin Roosevelt aggressively addressed the problem in 1933 and things soon began to look up.
Complete recovery, however, was slow. And conservatives have long entertained the illusion that Roosevelt’s New Deal programs didn’t end the Great Depression, World War II did. But let’s look at the events and the timeframes involved.
When FDR took office in 1933 stock prices had bottomed out, a record number of banks and businesses had failed, national income (GDP) had fallen by half, production output by one-third and unemployment was at a paralyzing 25 percent.
But when preparations for World War II began in 1939 the jobless rate had dropped by almost half to fourteen percent. The rate had previously gone lower but crept up again in 1937 when Roosevelt tried to balance the federal budget a little too early. Unemployment, of course, disappeared completely in 1941 when we entered World War II.
In 1933 before any attempt at recovery could be initiated Roosevelt first had to stop the bleeding and get the nation’s financial house in order. He decisively ordered a “bank holiday” closing all the banks. After they were thoroughly audited, the failing banks remained closed and the sound banks reopened with federally-insured deposits. The 1933 Glass-Steagall Act limited playing the stock market to investment banks, banning the commercial banks where you and I keep our money. The Federal Reserve system soon relaxed the money supply and prosperity began to slowly reemerge. In time the economy took off in double-digit growth and eventually exceeded pre-1929 levels. All this, mind you, prior to any preparations for World War II.
Needed repairs and upgrades to our transportation system were aided by the New Deal’s ambitious road-building programs. In addition to providing needed jobs, the new Works Progress Administration (WPA) constructed highways, bridges, dams, schools, national parks, airports and other needed infrastructure. Our entry into World War II was still some time down the road and had little to do with these New Deal recovery programs.
I might also mention that early in the 1930s major U.S. pro-Wall Street publications critical of Roosevelt and his New Deal heaped praise on Germany’s Adolph Hitler and Italy’s Benito Mussolini for their boldness and ruthlessness in crushing socialist, communist and labor movements in their countries. Strange bedfellows indeed.
The most convincing evidence of the long-term effectiveness of the New Deal is that in spite of several major economic downturns since World War II, including the recent Bush recession, we have not experienced another financial meltdown approaching the magnitude and severity of the 1929 crash. As I shared in a recent column, President Obama’s decisive action in heading off the “Great Recession” in 2009 was a prime example of New Deal strategies being effectively applied to today’s economic problems.
Yes, Roosevelt’s New Deal turned things around in the Great Depression. But above all his spiritual leadership restored America’s confidence in itself as a people. But I must also admit, the recovery wouldn’t have been as complete had it not been for the economic stimulus provided by World War II.