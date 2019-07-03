One of the mistakes we make in trying to understand history is the common error of “presentism.” Presentism is judging the past through the prism of today’s norms, values and standards. Presentism is particularly prevalent among Southerners whose history is often rife with controversy.
Today’s social scientists often criticize our colonial forebears for taking native peoples’ land and for cruel acts of genocide when they resisted. But when viewed in the context of 17th- and 18th-century norms, while still unjust this was a globally-accepted practice that was rationalized in ingenious ways including religion. And in the early 1800s not one world power had laws against conquest or slavery.
Conquering and dispossessing primitive people was even claimed to have been beneficial since it introduced pagans to Christianity. This, supposedly, saved their souls from a fiery hell. We later justified enslaving Africans by the same convoluted logic. Humans can justify almost anything if they are prepared to ignore tons of reality.
An economic analysis of the historical record reveals that in the mid-1800s the South had more capital ($3.5 billion) invested in slaves than the northern states had invested in business and industry. No wonder Southerners would go to any length to defend their “peculiar institution.”
Ever wonder why religious fundamentalism and biblical literalism are so thoroughly ingrained in our Southern psyche today? In the 1830s when northern Christians began to oppose slavery on religious grounds, Southern theologians claimed that when read literally certain Bible passages could be interpreted as supporting slavery. If God tells us how to buy, sell and punish slaves in the Old Testament and the Apostle Paul advised slaves to obey their masters in the New, God must surely approve of slavery, right? Later slavery’s illegitimate stepchild, segregation, would be justified with a similarly contrived logic.
Today some Southerners still persist in the “War Between the States” mythology that denies the Civil War was about slavery. And this despite that none of the Confederate states’ official secession declarations ever mentioned states’ rights as a cause. I especially invite scoffers to read the 1861 “Cornerstone Speech” by Confederate Vice President Alexander Stevens of Georgia. He declared secession and the war were about slavery and little else. Anyone with a computer or access to one can Google up “Alexander Stevens Cornerstone Speech” and see for themselves.
In a fit of presentism, I once accused a third cousin born in 1878, an unreconstructed rebel, of having seen “Gone with the Wind” one time too many. But he was merely reflective of the times and culture in which he was raised. This included his family’s material losses and the death of his grandfather in the Civil War. Incidentally, his was the only branch of my family to have owned any slaves.
Then how did I emerge with such a different perspective? My mother was from a family of Iowa Freedom Republicans and the paternal side of my father’s family were Alabama Baptists who, rather atypically, hated slavery. Nevertheless, some of them fought to defend it.
In the late 1800s my grandfather, Rev. Erasmus P. Reed, whom I never knew, temporarily pastored an African American Baptist congregation in DeKalb County, Alabama — and without pay. Whether we admit it or not, our attitudes, convictions and decisions depend heavily on heritance and context. Most apples fall not far from the tree.