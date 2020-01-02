For as far back as I can remember the Republicans have claimed the U.S. economy always performs better under their administrations. And probably from the constant repetition, many people have come to believe it. But this is totally at odds with the economic records, which are readily accessible to anyone interested.
A study over six decades by Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School of Economics reveals that the U.S. economy has performed better by most measurements under Democratic administrations. National income (GDP) and private-sector job creation grew 1.6 times and 2.5 times faster respectively under the Democrats over the 60-year study period. How do the Republicans come up with their “alternative facts?”
GOP attack dogs crow about lagging economic growth under President Obama. But after inheriting the worst economy since the Great Depression, a near stock market crash plus a near depression and a paralyzed economy, in 2017 Obama left Trump a thriving economy and stock market and a low overall unemployment rate. Yet (now get this) Trump has the unmitigated gall to take sole credit for the recovery. Can you believe it?
I would not be so presumptuous as to suggest that all the higher growth numbers under the Democrats are due to their superior policies and leadership. Economic performance is sometimes beyond the control of any administration. Economies can be affected by demographic shifts, world energy price fluctuations, wars, interaction with foreign economies and Federal Reserve policies at home. Nevertheless, the Democrats’ results are consistently better.
Ronald Reagan’s economic growth figures compared to those of his predecessor, Jimmy Carter, were not as rosy as the Republicans advertise, a 3.64 percent average GDP growth compared to Carter’s respectable 3.32. And Reagan’s growth figures can appear rather average when compared to some other Democrats.
I think the most disconcerting fact is the alarming growth of our national debt.
And this has grown consistently higher under the GOP. Yes, Republicans will spend when necessary, particularly military spending, their pet. But they balk at raising the taxes necessary to pay for it and it winds up adding to our already-bloated federal debt. And I’ll ask again, which is worse for the country, “Tax-and-Spend” Democrats or “Borrow-and-Spend” Republicans?
The Republican power structure caters largely to the tiny wealthiest segment that comprises much less than one percent of our population but is a major source of GOP funding. Because of so-called “tax relief” legislation, this tiny elite group is taxed at a substantially lower rate than their counterparts in other countries. The justification for this is based on the universally-discredited supply-side economics theory. The wealthy (supposedly) will invest their tax savings and create more growth and jobs and this will pay for the tax cuts. But this has never happened.
Conservative by nature, the wealthy will invest only when they see opportunities for higher dividends and capital gains. And their investing is never inhibited by a lack of money anyway.
For sustainable economic growth tax cuts should go to lower and middle-income families who will spend it on real estate, transportation, consumer goods and recreation. This stimulates demand, growth and investment. Tax cuts for the wealthy only further fatten their bank accounts and create a wider income disparity.