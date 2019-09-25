During the 2016 presidential campaign Donald Trump stirred up a lot of xenophobia (fear of foreigners) in his support base. He has apparently succeeded in convincing them that illegal immigration has dramatically increased our crime rate, particularly violent crimes such as murder, rape, armed robbery and assaults.
But from FBI crime statistics, especially from California and Texas, the states with the largest non-white immigrant populations, Trump was, as usual, totally wrong. And he neither miscalculated nor misinterpreted the data; Donald J. Trump flat-out lied. According to FBI crime records, immigrants, legal and illegal, commit crimes at only about half the rate of native-born perpetrators.
Trump also convinced his blue-collar base that their jobs were being lost to American corporations fleeing to off-shore tax havens where cheap labor also abounds. But the real culprit in job loss is the microchip, that is, automation. And only a restructured American vocational education system that produces graduates ready to go to work can remedy this problem. But I’ve never heard any Republicans address this issue. Has anyone?
Why would Trump risk lying about facts that can be so easily checked? Because he is confident that few of his supporters will bother to verify the available information on immigrant crime, job losses or anything else for that matter. Checking these figures is a simple process, but the people who make up Trump’s support base must be overly trusting, naïve, or just plain lazy.
And some also find security in following leaders who give them simple, easy answers; no thought-provoking questions, dilemmas or challenges. In no way am I saying these people are dumb. Many are quite bright. But they apparently have intellects that feel uncomfortable in being challenged. Thus, many of them are easily taken in by fast-talking salesmen and politicians with all the answers and slick, spellbinding preachers who take away their sins, their money and their women.
Adolph Hitler, a madman who had never succeeded at anything he previously tried, convinced the Germans, one of the world’s most highly educated, highly cultured and devoutly religious people, to follow him down the primrose path to destruction. How did he do this? He proved that if he told lies big enough and often enough, from the mere repetition itself people would begin to believe them. And although he never once cited a verifiable dishonest act by Hillary Clinton, Trump’s repetitious droning of “Crooked Hillary! Crooked Hillary!” convinced enough of his uncritical followers that she was patently dishonest. This, of course, says more about them than about Trump or Hillary.
Hillary’s use of her personal e-mail account for official business was an admitted mistake. But it merely facilitated conducting official State Department business from her home nights and weekends. She neither gained personally in any way from this error nor compromised any sensitive classified information. And, incidentally, former Republican Secretary of State Colin Powell shared that on occasion he also had used his personal e-mail account for official business.
This entire affair turned out to be little more than a tempest in a teapot. But by the time the complete facts became publicly known the harm was done. Hillary had lost the election and we were stuck for four years with the most dysfunctional administration in our nation’s history.