Baseball has long been called “America’s pastime.” But we all know football is our true national passion because it (supposedly) more closely exemplifies the American character.
But that passion is beginning to wear thin. It is becoming abundantly clear that the dollars and thrills generated by high school, college and professional football come at the expense of the long-term physical and mental health of those who play the game.
High school players alone suffer 43,000 to 67,000 brain concussions a year, and just as many probably go unreported. Football has always been a rough sport since the old leather helmet days. But due to the greatly increased size, strength and speed of today’s players it’s much more dangerous today. The human brain, spine and knee simply weren’t designed to withstand the increased violence of modern football.
I played high school football and hoped to play in college. But Uncle Sam required my services in the Korean War. And I have been a rabid Crimson Tide fan since age 13 (I’m 87). And I also love the Georgia Bulldogs, as much for their academic standards, character and integrity as for their athletic success.
But I think it is time to face the fact that football at any level has become too dangerous. I know, I know; that statement is like trampling on the flag and singing the Star-Spangled Banner off-key. But football has simply become too violent and too dangerous, resulting in life-long and even fatal injuries.
Well-intentioned rule changes have helped, but they will never be enough. The basic problem? Today’s players are simply too big, too fast and too strong for football’s violent, high-speed body contact.
In my childhood days Alabama’s last Rose Bowl team (1946) had an All-American tailback, Harry Gilmer, who weighed 160 pounds and a left tackle, Tom Whitley, who played both ways at 176 pounds. At that weight Whitley would be lucky to be issued a uniform as a wide receiver today. Incidentally, both these guys remained physically robust and lived well into their eighties.
In addition to being almost double in size, today’s athletes have also doubled their strength through intensive, year-round weight training. Weight training was once believed to make players muscle-bound and less agile and was generally discouraged. Today’s offensive linemen average 315 pounds and are as fast as the scat backs in my time. It’s simply not the same game. Football has truly become a “goon” sport.
One tragic week last October three teenagers died of head and spinal injuries incurred while playing football. In my day we had a few broken noses and forearms and an occasional ACL injury. But today spinal injuries and head trauma are common and can result in lifelong disabilities and even fatalities.
I have a nephew who played college football (Army) who was forced to retire early from a rewarding business career due to disabling football injuries. Today he cannot stand unaided more than five minutes as the result of spinal trauma. I am supremely happy that none of my five grandsons played the game, although they are all rabid football fans.
I have been trying for some time now to understand and enjoy soccer, the world’s most popular (and much safer) sport. So far, the bug just hasn’t bitten me. But I’ll keep trying.