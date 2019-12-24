A recent poll found that Donald Trump still commands a 69 percent approval rating from the white evangelical-fundamentalist community. Down a bit from a previous high of 78 percent, this still represents a commanding majority.
Although some might see this as the beginning of a downward trend, Trump’s evangelical support remains high, with few signs of diminishing anytime soon. But one thing puzzles me: How can a religious group that professes high moral standards and values support an unchurched, thrice-married serial adulterer who doesn’t even pretend to adhere to a moral code of any kind?
He even brags about his extramarital exploits and offers advice on how to get by with it. Trump’s personal life is totally out of step with Christian teachings and values. But what really blows my mind is his unqualified support from Liberty University’s president, Jerry Falwell Jr., and Franklin Graham, the evangelist Billy’s son. They both describe Trump as an “intervening miracle, a gift from God.”
Trump’s strongest support among evangelicals comes from those who came to political age in the 1980s when the Christian Right first emerged. This was partly in reaction to the 1962 Supreme Court decision that removed prayer and Bible reading from public school classrooms.
This was soon followed by new immigration laws allowing non-western immigrants to enter the country who brought their diverse non-Judeo-Christian beliefs with them. On top of this, in 1971 the Supreme Court denied tax exempt status to schools that discriminated in their admission policies based on race. Many southern religious schools saw this as big government meddling in their affairs. The final insult was the 1973 Roe v Wade Supreme Court decision affirming a woman’s right to an abortion. Add this to allowing same-sex marriage and the white evangelical world saw total moral anarchy ahead and developed a siege mentality.
Never a party with a particularly broad appeal, the Republicans saw the religious right’s frustrations as an opportunity to convert the Democratic “Solid South” into a Republican stronghold. Beginning with the 1956 Goldwater campaign and the 1960s Democratic congressional defections to the GOP, the Democratic Solid South soon became solidly Republican.
The late Jerry Falwell Sr., a Baptist minister from Lynchburg, Va., and founder and president of Liberty University, organized the Moral Majority against the perceived threat of secular humanism, whatever that is. Falwell’s Moral Majority organization quickly became thoroughly politicized and was a significant factor in electing Ronald Reagan in 1980.
Although the Republicans have been successful in appointing conservative Supreme Court justices, Roe v Wade is still on the books and its reversal, when/if it comes, will probably be piecemeal rather than wholesale. Separation of church and state, if anything, has grown stronger and more inclusive. And from what we read, the gay-lesbian community is gaining new rights almost daily. For over 50 years now the Republicans have promised a return to a world that once was, but to date they have delivered on very little. Who’s fooling whom?