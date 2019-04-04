Our president has been (unofficially, of course) diagnosed as having a narcissistic personality disorder. This is based on his constant self-absorption, compulsive behavior, near-intuitive lying and loose association with reality.
Although he calls Trump “a world-class narcissist; grandiose, self-absorbed and unempathetic,” Dr. Allen Frances, former chair of the Duke University School of Psychiatry, admits Trump actually exhibits little disabling psychological distress, impairment or other evidence of psychosis. Frances describes Trump as simply “more bad than mad.”
The president’s irrepressible narcissism is a personality disorder, not a psychosis. Narcissism’s major symptoms are paranoia, an antisocial personality and sadism, all of which Trump exhibits to varying degrees.
His repeated lying (multiple examples), disregard for the rights and feelings of others (the Trump University fraud and repeated sexual assaults) and his persistent demonizing of the press, minorities and anyone else who opposes him are classic symptoms of malignant narcissism.
His unrestrained impulsiveness emerged in 2018 after he viewed upsetting pictures of gassed Syrian children on the TV news. Without further investigation he immediately launched 59 Tomahawk missiles at Syrian dictator Assad’s defenses. A sudden lethal move such as this is disturbing to say the least. One journalist commented: “A foreign policy based on Trump’s gut reactions to the images flashing before him on cable news is dangerous.”
Another observer concludes, “If we take Trump’s words literally there is little doubt that he is delusional. The only question is one of degree.” A delusion is a fixed false belief that is resistant to reason or fact. Examples: Despite the total absence of supporting evidence, Trump still insists that his New York office was bugged by President Obama. And in the face of contravening photographic proof, he still claims his inauguration drew the biggest crowd size of any in history. Delusional, or just plain lying?
As previously noted, Trump seems to lie instinctively and reflexively. As Hitler and others before him realized, Trump seems to understand that desperate, angry people who feel they have been dispossessed are in no mood to listen to logical explanations based on fact. They insist on being seduced and comforted by “alternative facts” (read: lies) and false promises. They want answers, not explanations, choices or challenges.
Dr. Allen Frances explains: “Human irrationality in the face of stress has a long past and may, unfortunately, enjoy a great future.”
But again, much of America’s perceived stress was largely a Trump invention designed to stir up the emotions of potential supporters. In 2015 the economy had already been growing for three years, crime was down and about as many Mexican illegals were going home as were coming north. But again, taking a page from Hitler’s book, if a lie is repeated often enough people will begin to believe it.
After Obama saved some major corporations from bankruptcy early in his first term, in 2012 the U.S. economy began a steady turnaround, stock and bond prices rose, we enjoyed 72 continuous months of private-sector job creation and crime rates declined. Most low-skilled job loss has been due to technological displacement, not to immigrants or from U.S. corporations fleeing to escape exorbitant taxes.
Let’s get real about our situation before we get into more trouble from listening to Trump. We made a start with November’s congressional elections. Our next step toward a return to sanity? 2020.