The Georgia House has approved a plan to upgrade the state’s outdated voting system, improve voter access and address other issues including absentee voting. In the Senate the measure — HB 316 — has gained a favorable committee report, the usual prelude to passage.
HB 316 provides for a $150 million voting system using touchscreen-marked paper ballots, replacing a system that is now 17 years old and relies on ballot-marking devices. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whose office has administrative oversight of elections, says the new system he backs means “voters can rest assured with physical proof that their choice has been counted at the ballot box.” The objective is for the system to be operational before the November 2020 elections.
Reform of the voting system has been on the front burner for Raffensperger since he took office in January following the hotly contested gubernatorial race between Republican Brian Kemp, then secretary of state, and Democrat Stacey Abrams. Kemp took heavy fire from Abrams and her supporters, who accused him of voter suppression and discrimination against minorities in the voting processes — charges refuted by Kemp. In April 2018, before Kemp faced off against Abrams and ultimately emerged the winner, he was committed to reforming the voting system and created the study commission that recommended the plan in HB 316.
Still angry over the election outcome, Democrats oppose the plan, pushing for a system of hand-marking paper ballots as being more secure and accurate, which HB 316 supporters say is not the case. On that point, Raffensperger’s staff conducted an analysis of the cost of a hand-marked paper system and found the price tag would be $224 million versus the $150 million for the new touchscreen-marked paper balloting system. The analysis determined that a hand-marked system would “dramatically shift costs onto local governments, placing a heavy burden on local taxpayers.”
Democrats contend that the credibility of elections in Georgia is at stake. In view of their continuing dissatisfaction, the issue of voting system reform will undoubtedly be front and center for them in next year’s political campaigns, same as the national Democrats are gearing up to make this a major thrust in the coming elections. Georgia’s experience shows the issue can be an effective tool in targeting young people and minorities.
HB 316 addresses key concerns raised in the 2018 campaign, including a remedy for mismatched identification such as Social Security number and date of birth, allowing the applicant to register and produce proof of identity later before requesting a ballot for an election. Another provision raises the time for notifying persons to be removed from a registration list for not voting from three years to five years. And, under the plan, a polling place cannot be changed on Election Day or 60 days prior to an election and 30 days prior to a special election. There are other changes that address problems in absentee voting experienced in last year’s election.
This plan is not likely to defuse the controversy or the opposition by disgruntled Democrats who echo the national party in calling into question last year’s election results or outright refusing the accept them. The opposition notwithstanding, the legislation should be judged on whether it deals with the issues adequately and appropriately. On that score, the plan appears to be a reasonable solution. Rep. Barry Fleming, R-Harlem, lead sponsor of the measure, said after it passed the House: “This legislation will guarantee ballot access for every eligible voter while protecting election integrity and prioritizing transparency.”
We hope that will indeed be the ultimate outcome — for it is precisely what Georgia voters need to bolster confidence in the election process.