It’s a mixed bag of proposals for the General Assembly this session, facing the challenges of holding down spending while considering measures to cut taxes and to increase revenues by closing a tax loophole.
Gov. Brian Kemp called for raising teacher pay by another $2,000 on top of $3,000 last year to fulfill his campaign pledge of $5,000. He also proposed to fully fund public education for the third year in a row. “Let’s dismantle the remnants of Common Core,” Kemp said, “reduce the number of required tests and give teachers the opportunity to actually do what they do best — teach!”
The governor focused on two longtime priorities of combating gangs and sex trafficking in his second annual State of the State address to a joint session of House and Senate but offered no cost figures. “Criminal street gangs continue to grow in size and scope, impacting every county in every part of our state,” he said. “These organized crime units are flooding our streets with weapons, drugs, violence and fear. They are ripping apart the fabric of our communities.” Kemp said the Anti-Gang Task Force, launched this year under the leadership of Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds, is partnering with local law enforcement and prosecutors to “stop and dismantle” gangs throughout the state. These gangs and drug cartels are fueling sex trafficking, Kemp said.
“Every day, hundreds of people are bought and sold for sex in our state,” he said. “Traffickers use Atlanta as a hub, trading human life like it’s a commodity.” He said the GRACE Commission which he formed soon after taking office under the leadership of first lady Marty Kemp has worked to raise awareness of the problem. “We must advance legislation this session that closes loopholes that leave children vulnerable to exploitation,” the governor said. “We must help victims tell their story in the courtroom without fear of retaliation. We must support survivors who want to enter the workforce but still bear the scars of the past.”
To his credit, Kemp proposed new actions to improve the adoption process in Georgia. “It’s incredibly sad how many children are abandoned in our hospitals,” he said. “Hundreds every year. Living, breathing babies, discarded, forgotten, innocent and full of potential, now wards of the state.” He outlined three steps to update Georgia’s adoption laws.
“First, we will triple the adoption tax credit from $2,000 to $6,000 to help new parents offset the incredible costs of adoption,” Kemp said. “We will lower the adoption age from 25 to 21 so more qualified Georgians can adopt … and more children can be placed. Finally, we will launch the Families First Commission so we can begin to change the way our state’s foster care system operates and serves the most vulnerable.”
The governor also targeted “surprise” medical billing that puts patients at risk of facing unexpected charges. “Families are living on a prayer because the system is rigged against them,” said Kemp. “This year, we will implement long overdue reforms that put our families first.” Kemp is right in addressing this problem, which can be devastating for families needing medical care. The same can be said of his efforts to combat gangs and human trafficking.
While the governor set forth his proposals, legislators approved a measure closing a tax loophole by requiring online “marketplace facilitators” such as Amazon to collect and remit sales taxes. The state estimates this would bring in about $150 million a year to shore up revenues — which are running lower than expected. The less than robust outlook led Kemp to direct state agencies to cut budgets 4% this year and 6% next year by being more efficient. Yet despite the revenue situation, Republicans in control of the Legislature are looking at another cut in Georgia’s top income rate to 5.5% after reducing it from 6% to 5.75% last year. House Speaker David Ralston says he considers the tax cut a “commitment” to Georgia taxpayers.
On one action, there was total bipartisan agreement. It came when Kemp recognized retired U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson who was in the House chamber and received prolonged standing ovations. “We are losing a giant in Washington!” the governor said, adding that he wanted to honor Isakson’s service by dealing with Parkinson’s disease which cut short the venerable senator’s service. Kemp said the Johnny Isakson Professorship for Parkinson’s Research would be created at the University of Georgia to “develop better treatments for patients like Johnny, better medicine and a better quality of life.”
All in all, the first week of the General Assembly provided no fireworks. But things will get more interesting — and difficult — as lawmakers tackle the budget and decide what to spend on which programs. To that point, we urge legislators to hold the line on spending and taxes – that is, to be fiscally responsible. That’s what is due the taxpayers of Georgia.