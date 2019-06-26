Gov. Brian Kemp has made history by naming minorities to high political offices recently.
The governor appointed Doraville Police Chief John King as acting state insurance commissioner, making him the first Hispanic constitutional officer in Georgia history. King will serve out the unexpired term of Jim Beck, who was indicted last month on charges of embezzling more than $2 million from the Georgia Underwriting Association. Beck, who says he is innocent, suspended himself from office pending trial.
King brings impressive credentials to his new post. He served as commander of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat team and deployed to Bosnia-Herzegovina, Iraq and Afghanistan, earning a Bronze Star and Combat Infantry Badge and a NATO award as well as meritorious service medals. He earned a BA in criminal justice and public administration from Brenau University and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College. He holds the ranks of brigadier general in the Army National Guard and is director of the joint staff for the Georgia Department of Defense.
In announcing King’s appointment, Kemp paid high praise to the Mexico-born combat veteran and law enforcement officer, crediting him for creating and implementing youth education, crime prevention and anti-gang programs as Doraville police chief. King also sought to build “strong relationships with diverse populations” by hiring bilingual officers, placing numerous languages on his fleet of police cars and partnering with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in support of his community’s economic growth.
“John King is a decorated soldier, passionate community advocate and devoted law enforcement leader with decades of experience,” the governor said. “As Georgia’s next insurance commissioner and safety fire official, John will put hardworking Georgians first by shaking up the status quo. He will restore faith in the Department of Insurance and will always do the right thing — even when no one is looking.” Kemp said he expects King to take whatever steps are necessary to restore confidence in the insurance commissioner’s office. “And I’ll let him decide on what that will be,” the governor said, adding he hopes King will consider running for election in 2022 with the caveat that indicted Commissioner Beck is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Kemp’s selection drew accolades from Jerry Gonzalez, executive director of the Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials. He said the appointment is a “significant and noteworthy” step toward more representative leadership in the state. He predicted that as Georgia continues “to grow and diversify, I think we are going to see more and more representation of the African American community, Asian American community and Latino community in various roles.” No doubt Georgia’s changing demographics and voting patterns will mean a more diverse set of state officials in the future.
Another historic appointment was Kemp’s choosing Cobb Chief Magistrate Judge Joyette Holmes as Cobb County’s incoming district attorney — the first African-American and first female to serve in that capacity.
Kemp said he was looking for someone competent “in running an agency, that can move government along and make it more efficient.” He cited Judge Holmes’ “wealth of experience and knowledge” as a prosecutor under DA Reynolds and Cobb Solicitor Barry Morgan and as an attorney in private practice.
In the appointments of King and Holmes, Gov. Kemp made two excellent choices. They should redound to the benefit of Georgia and Cobb County. On top of that, there’s no doubt the governor and his Republican allies hope these appointments will prove beneficial in broadening the base of the party in the coming elections. And no doubt Kemp hopes to build political capital among minorities and Democrats still smarting from Stacey Abrams’ near miss in the 2016 governor’s race.
The bottom line: Republicans are keenly aware of the need to sway more minority voters to win key elections in Georgia. And they are reaching out to minorities in tangible ways, as Kemp’s historic appointments clearly demonstrate.