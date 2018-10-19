Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield posted a brief position statement on his commissioner’s Facebook page Thursday night, Oct. 18, to “clarify” his position” on the commissioner referendum issue. But instead, he seems to have muddied the waters not so much by what he said, but by what he left unsaid.
Choosing his words carefully, he said that “people have asked me whether I would continue to serve depending on the results.” From there his total discussion was that, if the sole commissioner form of government won in the referendum, then he would “continue to serve as your sole commissioner” and would “run again if a sole commissioner is retained.” So his total emphasis was on the sole commissioner option.
The glaring omission in his clarification policy statement was what he would do if the board of commissioners form, which he heavily and “passionately” supported and advocated prior to his election in 2016, was chosen. Seeing that all three parties in the county — Republican, Democratic and Tea Party — are unified behind the board of commissioners’ option, Whitfield’s choice not to address that issue is significant.
If the board of commissioners form is chosen by the voters, there is still a place for Whitfield in that structure. He could run in 2020 for one of the four district seats on the commission, or, more appropriately and logically, he could run for chairman of the board, which is a countywide elected position.
Like his current role as sole commissioner, the board chairman is a full-time position, and the chairman is responsible for running the day-to-day operations of the county, just as Whitfield does now.
The question that begs for an answer, then, is why Whitfield totally ignored the board of commissions’ option in his clarification. If residents of Walker County are satisfied with Whitfield’s leadership as sole commissioner, then they and the county would receive the same quality leadership were he the chairman of the board. His omission of any reference to the board option on the referendum and his possible role in that structure seems a strange omission and a passive or tacit endorsement of the sole commissioner option.
Here’s the complete text of Walker County Sole Commissioner Shannon Whitfield’s videoed policy statement Thursday night, Oct. 18, at 8 p.m. on his Walker County commissioner Facebook page:
“Hello, friends. Over the past several weeks I’ve been approached by citizens wanting to know my opinion on the upcoming sole versus board of commissioners. It was my hope just to stay out of the public debate. After all, our primary objective during the campaign was to get the issue on the ballot for the people to make that decision. Given the growing public interest in the decision and seeing others offer various interpretations of my thoughts, I felt it was best to come directly to you and clarify my position.
“People have asked me whether I would continue to serve depending on the results. Supporters of the sole commissioner form of government want to know will I run again if a sole commissioner is retained. My pri-mary mission has always been to see the debt paid off, provide quality services and protections for the people, and restore Walker County’s reputation. So, if the people choose to retain a sole form of government, I will support that decision and will continue to serve as your sole commissioner. Thank you for all your time. As always, the team and I have a great honor to serve each and every one of you every day. Thank you so much.”