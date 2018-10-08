There are only 2 days remaining to register to vote in this year’s mid-term election Nov. 6.
One of the most important issues in years, perhaps even decades, for Walker County residents is the commission referendum on the Nov. 6 ballot. Voters in Walker County will have the choice of keeping a sole commission form of government or switching to a board of commission-ers.
The referendum reads:
"Shall the governing authority of Walker County be changed from a sole
commissioner to a five-member board of commissioners with the chair-person elected at large and four commissioners elected by district?"
( ) YES ( ) NO
All persons desiring to vote for approval of changing the form of the governing authority of Walker County to a board consisting of four mem-bers elected by district and a chairperson elected at large shall vote "Yes." Those persons desiring to vote against changing the form of the governing authority of Walker County shall vote "No."
If you want to vote on this commissioner referendum, you must be registered to vote. If you are not registered, you must register by Oct. 9.
You can check whether you’re registered and verify your voting infor-mation online or through a Georgia’s smartphone app. Voter registration applications can also be filled out on paper and mailed.
How to register to vote in Georgia
Check whether you’re already registered online at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/
You can register to vote online if you have a valid Georgia driver’s li-cense or identification card at https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov/
You can use the GA SOS app to register to vote on your smartphone or
you can also print and mail a voter registration application from https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov/GAOLVR/images/reg_form.pdf